Cinergy Entertainment staging toy drive
Those who participate in a Cinergy Enterainment toy drive will be rewarded with their choice of a small popcorn or a $5 game card.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Cinergy Entertainment has launched its fifth annual holiday toy drive.

All locations, including Tulsa’s Cinergy Entertainment, are collecting unwrapped toys valued at $5 or more through Dec. 20. Guests who donate a toy will receive their choice of a free small popcorn or a $5 game card.

There is a limit of two offers per person.

