Cinergy Entertainment staging toy drive

Cinergy Entertainment has launched its fifth annual holiday toy drive.
All locations, including Tulsa’s Cinergy Entertainment, are collecting unwrapped toys valued at $5 or more through Dec. 20. Guests who donate a toy will receive their choice of a free small popcorn or a $5 game card.
There is a limit of two offers per person.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.