A pair of Tulsa's most popular multiplex cinemas, the Cinemark Tulsa and Starworld 20, are reopening Friday for the first time since theaters were among those businesses closed in March due to the pandemic.
Both are returning with a series of retro movie screenings, from recent years and older, ahead of new studio films being released again in upcoming weeks.
Beginning Friday, Aug. 14, at Cinemark Tulsa, 10802 E. 71st St, with discount prices of $5 for adults and $3 for children.: "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in IMAX; "Jurassic Park"; "Ghostbusters"; "Iron Man"; "Back to the Future"; "Beauty and the Beast"; "The Goonies"; "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "I Still Believe."
In addition, the theater is offering a "Private Watch Party" option for a limited time: Host your own screening of a movie (see choices at cinemark.com) for up to 20 guests in a private auditorium, starting at $99 and available to reserve online.
Meanwhile, at Starworld 20, 10301 S. Memorial Drive, movies beginning Friday, Aug. 14, are: "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Grease," "Grown Ups," "Shrek," "Beauty and the Beast," "Iron Man," "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "The Goonies" and "Jurassic Park."
ALSO...
Eton Square Cinema: “The Rental,” “Heaven is for Real,” “House of Secrets,” “The Invisible Man,” “Central Intelligence,” "Kung Fu Panda," "Magic Mike," "Trolls World Tour."
Admiral Twin Drive-In: Weekends only, Friday-Sunday nights, “The Outsiders” and “Madagascar.”
Cinergy Tulsa: “The Silencing," "The Tax Collector,” “Jurassic World,” “Becky,” “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Clueless," “The Rental.”
AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“Martin Margiela: In His Own Words”: This virtual rental screening, accessible through the website at circlecinema.org, is a documentary about the acclaimed fashion designer. Begins Friday, Aug. 14.
Other virtual screenings are available from Circle Cinema, including rentals through the website and free options on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube page.