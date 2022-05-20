Cindy Morgan Q&A: On PGA week, actress tees up responses to questions about golf, 'Caddyshack'

The best golfers on the planet are in Tulsa to compete for the PGA Championship’s Wanamaker Trophy.

“Caddyshack” actress Cindy Morgan owns a golf trophy — a fourth-place trophy from a Fuzzy Zoeller celebrity pro-am.

Morgan doesn’t really play golf, but she is a capable putter: “That I can do because it’s like miniature golf. You just picture a windmill in front of the hole.”

In the spirit of PGA Championship week, Morgan consented to a phone interview to tackle questions related to golf, “Caddyshack” and her character, Lacey Underall.

Morgan gets invited to charity golf tournaments. Among favorites was one with the Colorado Rockies. She said a Rockies pitcher taught her the art of the fist-bump, and she taught Javier Lopez how to swear in German (“because I never swear in public).” Major leaguers (“they were sweet”) stood in line to get her autograph.

“And I’m thinking ‘you guys are worth millions of dollars. Why would you want my autograph?’ I’m thinking maybe there’s something I don’t know. But you know what’s charming? What’s charming is that silly character Lacey. Nobody remembers the playmate of the year, but everybody remembers Lacey.”

You can learn more about Morgan at cindymorgan.com. Here are selected questions and answers from the PGA Championship week chat:

What’s the best golf movie that’s not “Caddyshack?”

“There is no golf movie besides ‘Caddyshack.’ I’ve heard of one called ‘Caddyshack II.’ I was in the funny one.

Got a favorite professional golfer — active or retired, dead or alive — and why is that person your favorite?

“I like Jordan Spieth. It’s just the way he goes in. He’s focused. His mind is clear and he just does his job beautifully.”

If you could pick anyone from any walk of life to be in a dream golf foursome, just because you would enjoy their company, who are you choosing to join you?

“Colin Jost and Michael Che from ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Colin Jost golfs. The other one doesn’t. But having the two together are hilarious. And then you would need a moderator — Ted Knight. How’s that for a foursome? ... I still watch (SNL). When we were doing ‘Caddyshack,’ I stopped watching SNL because I didn’t want to be intimidated by the people I worked with. But there were nights when all of us would get together on Saturday night and we would all — the people in SNL or from SNL — would watch SNL. We would watch it together. Do you know what that was like? Surreal.”

If you had to pick someone from the “Caddyshack” cast to actually win a tournament because they’ve got golf skills, who’s your choice and why?

“Billy Murray. He is a good golfer and he is awesome.”

What’s the best time you’ve had on a golf course since “Caddyshack” was filmed?

“Did you ever do something that was really, really hard, but it was really, really fun? The Caddyshack Reunion Golf Tournament in 2006 was for the Illinois Military Family Relief Fund. The Illinois National Guard got called up without body armor and somebody approached me from the Illinois state government and said, ‘Would you please do an event for the families of the military because they can’t afford body armor?,’ and I said ‘will do.’

“Because I was in broadcasting in Chicago and because a lot of people remembered me, nobody said ‘no’ to me. Everybody let me on every station. It wasn’t a financial success, but it got into peoples’ minds, and that’s important. I made people aware. I said, ‘Look, I’ve got friends who are Republicans and Democrats and conservatives and liberals. And for one day, you’re all going to shut up and do something nice for the military because they are watching us overseas. They are seeing us fight and bicker.’ I said, ‘This is Chicago. We’ve got a lot of nice bars. You want to have a fight? Go over there.’

“And the tournament was great. I had a broadcast while I was managing it. I broadcast live for like a couple hours on ABC. It was remarkable. I met Tammy Duckworth, the Illinois congresswoman who was a fighter and she lost her legs in Iraq. I met a lot of wonderful people. And at the end of the tournament, somebody came over. I said ‘I’m doing this for my father. I’m not doing this for any political reasons.’ My dad fled Europe during World War II and came here and lied about his age and joined up because he was proud to be an American and who isn’t? A decorated Marine came up to me and said ‘I came to meet you today because I, too, am Polish and I am proud to be an American.’”

“It was the most rewarding thing. It was the hardest work I ever did. I was up against the wall the whole time. I don’t know if you’ve ever run a tournament, but do you know what it’s like getting your sponsors to deliver? Do you know what it’s like getting your golfers to show up where they’re supposed to be? Do you know what it’s like getting John Murray out of his room and he’s got the goodie bags in it and he’s sleeping in? I go to one of the guys that was a special ops guy. I said ‘What do you do? He said ‘Special ops.’ I said, ‘Good, go in there and kick in the door and get those goodie bags out.’”

Can you give me a specific movie that you would have loved to have seen Lacey Underall pop up in after “Caddyshack?”

“James Bond movies. She would’ve been a viable adversary for James Bond.”

Let’s get the “Caddyshack” cast back together for the next chapter of their lives, like “Karate Kid” and its follow-up series “Cobra Kai.” Good idea or bad idea?

“A couple of the actors are no longer with us. ... Billy could do it. Chevy could do it. I could do it. But you would have to have somebody stronger than a camp counselor like (‘Caddyshack’ director) Harold Ramis was. Harold was so easygoing. Do you know Harold was really Lacey? Harold would whisper things in my ear to do and I was like ‘why would I do that?’ He’s the one who said ‘Bite your thumb.’ I said ‘Why?’ And he said ‘Just do it.” When I saw the movie, I understood. But you would need somebody strong to rein these guys in.”

And “Caddyshack” is hallowed ground, so you worry about going back to hallowed ground?

“They tried it. ‘Caddyshack II.’ I believe Jon Peters thought he could just get everybody high and run with it. It didn’t work.’ While we were on the set, the rumor on the set — and I preface many things by saying ‘the rumor on the set’ or ‘the word on the set’ — word on the set was the coke was in the budget under ‘entertainment.’“

What do you envision happening to Lacey as she continued life beyond the closing credits?

“Lacey Underall would have probably said ‘This is crap. These guys are idiots and I’m going back to Manhattan and I’m going to invent Spanx.’”

Kenny Loggins was the soundtrack king of the 1980s and his song “I’m Alright” is synonymous with “Caddyshack.” What’s your favorite Kenny Loggins song?

“Do you know that while I was a disc jockey doing morning drive in Chicago, I was playing Kenny Loggins’ songs? Of course I was playing his music. It was a rock and jazz station. Do you know what it was like to see myself walk past the pool and have Kenny Loggins do the song to me walking? ‘Mr. Night’ is my favorite song. I drop dead every time. Can you imagine somebody you love and admire writing a song for some job you are doing that people are still watching?”

Got any suggestions for how golf could be improved?

“There’s a guy (BBC sportscaster Andrew Cotter) who has two dogs. He’s a golf announcer out of the UK. When we were (locked down) during COVID, he was obviously going a little stir crazy and he did golf play-by-play of his two labradors. ‘She’s got the bone. OK, the younger one has it. She’s going to take it away. OK, it doesn’t have opposable thumbs. Yes, she’s got it.’ Get that guy. Everybody would watch.”

