Cheryl Ladd, Darci Lynne Farmer among stars of movie filming in Chickasha

Cheryl Ladd of “Charlie’s Angels” fame, former “America’s Got Talent” champ Darci Lynne Farmer and Savannah Lee May are among stars of “A Cowgirl’s Song,” a film that was scheduled to begin filming May 19 in Chickasha.

“A Cowgirl’s Song” is the fourth installment of Timothy Armstrong’s Cowgirls ‘N Angels series and will include contributions from Maggie McClure and Shane Henry of the Oklahoma music group The Imaginaries.

“A Cowgirl’s Song” is a coming-of-age drama that follows an aspiring but adrift teen singer who goes to live with her grandmother. The grandmother, once a country music legend, has fallen on hard times after the death of her husband. Together, they overcome adversity and find redemption through their love of music.

“I’m so excited to come back to the wonderful state of Oklahoma to film this new Cowgirls ‘N Angels movie and thrilled to be filming in Chickasha,” said Armstrong, writer and director of “A Cowgirl’s Song.”

“It’s such a beautiful classic Oklahoma town, and the support and cooperation from city officials and residents has been remarkable.”