Cherokee Nation film incentive led to 'Fancy Dance' at Sundance

The Cherokee Nation and its film office are celebrating the recent world premiere of “Fancy Dance” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

“Fancy Dance” is the first recipient of the tribe’s film incentive, according to a news release, and was a Sundance finalist in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Filmed on the Cherokee Nation Reservation, “Fancy Dance” showcases Native American talent and crew while illustrating important and current issues faced by Indigenous women, children and their families.

“The future is bright for filmmaking in the Cherokee Nation as we are quickly becoming a leading hub for Indigenous storytellers in film and television,” Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Film, said a in news release.

“We are extremely proud to offer our film incentive and services to such incredible projects as ‘Fancy Dance’ that deliver accurate, current and unique Native storylines while featuring Native Americans both above and below the line.”

The release said utilization of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive led to significant expenditures paid to Native-owned businesses, as well as wages paid to Native American citizens. More than 40% of the film’s roles, both in front of and behind the camera, were fulfilled by Natives.

“We are so grateful to the Cherokee Nation Film Office,” director, co-writer and producer Erica Tremblay said. “They have supported ‘Fancy Dance’ at every step along the way, and they remain committed to helping our film succeed.”

Based on a script by Tremblay and Miciana Alise, the film stars Lily Gladstone, who is in the cast of the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Produced by Deidre Backs, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Tommy Oliver and Confluential Films, “Fancy Dance” was developed and produced with the support of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive, Sundance Screenwriters Lab, Directors Lab, Creative Producing Lab and Indigenous Intensive, as well as the Tulsa Film Fund.

In early 2022, the Cherokee Nation and its businesses launched a powerful economic tool within the tribe’s reservation and expanded efforts to boost the state’s film and television industries when the Cherokee Nation Film Office became the first tribal film commission to offer an annual $1 million film incentive for productions filmed within its tribe’s boundaries.