Cherokee filmmaker Brit Hensel secures place in Sundance Film Festival history

Hensel’s film explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first-language speaker. It is one of seven films from season one of Reciprocity Project, a co-production of Nia Tero and Upstander Project in association with REI Co-op Studios, which is working to create a paradigm shift that reframes our relationships to the Earth, other living beings and one another.

Asked about her passion for telling Cherokee stories, Hensel said, “It’s not something I’m able to separate from ourselves. It’s my identity. It’s who I am as a person. It’s the people I come from, the community I come from. And so it’s sort of my way to contribute to moving our culture and our people forward through storytelling. That’s the gift that I can use to give back to my community and help do my part.”

Hensel said she wants to create films and share Cherokee stories that people perhaps haven’t heard before — or do it in a way that people aren’t used to seeing.