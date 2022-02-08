Cast of new film includes Tulsa actress Sarah Schubert

Tulsa actress Sarah Schubert is in the cast of a new film streaming on BET+.

Schubert plays the character Tiana in “North of the 10,” a dramatic comedy inspired by true events. The film follows five struggling-but-talented and ambitious friends from Chicago’s south side as they try to carve their own way -- and one of them pursues an international romance with a wealthy young heiress.

Said a promo for the film: “In the dawn of social media, the Chicago entertainment industry didn’t know what to do with another model, actor, dancer, chef or gamer.”

Born and raised in Tulsa, Schubert attended Union High School, where she was involved in repertory theater beginning with her sophomore year.

“Teacher/director Troy Powell really helped me grow as an actor and grasp the work ethic and mindset required to become successful in Hollywood,” Schubert said. “I remember I was excited when I got to seventh grade because that was the first year drama class was offered at Union at the time.”

Schubert, whose list of credits on IMDb dates to 2007, landed the “North of the 10” role from her hometown.