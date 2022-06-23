Carrie Underwood continues top 10 streak with new album

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood celebrates her 10th consecutive career top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres with new album “Denim & Rhinestones,” which was released June 10.

All 10 of Underwood’s albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 greatest hits album) have debuted in the top 10, beginning with her first album, “Some Hearts,” which was released in 2005. “Denim & Rhinestones,” the top-selling country album in the U.S., is also the No. 1 country album in Australia, Canada and UK.

The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and eight-time Grammy winner co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on the new album with many of her frequent collaborators -- David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear and Chris DeStefano have written many of her biggest hits. She also welcomed other co-writers on the album, including Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughan, the latter of whom co-wrote “If I Didn’t Love You,” her No. 1 duet with Jason Aldean.

Underwood announced a tour in support of the new album and will perform Oct. 31 at BOK Center.

