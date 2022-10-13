 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Candace Cameron Bure in Claremore for filming of Christmas movie

  • Updated
  • 0

CLAREMORE — It’s Christmas in October in Claremore.

The city’s downtown area is decorated for the yuletide season and has gotten a dusting of artificial snow because a Christmas movie starring Candace Cameron Bure is being filmed there.

Great American Family announced last month that Marc Blucas (“My Life with the Walter Boys,” “Swagger”) would star alongside Bure in the film, titled “A Christmas ... Present.”

Bure and Blucas play Maggie and Eric Larson, professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie’s widowed brother’s home for Christmas. Everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.

The film, scheduled to debut Nov. 27, will be part of Great American Christmas, Great American Family’s holiday programming event which will return Oct. 21 with a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday, plus Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A news release said “A Christmas ... Present” is concept of Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment and her inaugural project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce and star in original content across the company’s portfolio of brands.

Production supervisor and location manager Randy Wayne told the Claremore Progress Toy Gun Films got a rebate from the Cherokee Nation to film within the reservation. Wayne told the newspaper scouting took place all over the Cherokee Nation to find the perfect town. When the director was shown Claremore, she knew it was the place she wanted to film, he said.

“This was the first place I showed her and she didn’t want to see any more,” he said.

5 to find for Oct. 13-16, 2022: Pink Floyd founding member; Steins in Utica Square; Cherokee music free concert at Cain's Ballroom

Want to get out and about this weekend? Here are some recommendations.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 100 worst horror films of all time

The 100 worst horror films of all time

The films on this list were helmed by wide-ranging talent from James Cameron to Uwe Boll and feature equally varied casts from Richard Burton and Marlon Brando to many Tara Reid appearances.

Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' actor Louise Fletcher dies

Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' actor Louise Fletcher dies

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has died at age 88. Fletcher's agent tells The Associated Press Friday that she died at her home in France. She was 88. Fletcher set a new standard for screen villains with the role of Nurse Ratched opposite Jack Nicholson in 1975's “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest." Director Milos Fletcher chose the late-blooming star after many more prominent stars turned down the role. Fletcher won the Academy Award for best actress for the role. She would work steadily for the rest of her life, including guest spots on TV shows that saw her nominated for two Emmys.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Barbarella’ movie for Sony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert