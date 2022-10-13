Candace Cameron Bure in Claremore for filming of Christmas movie

CLAREMORE — It’s Christmas in October in Claremore.

The city’s downtown area is decorated for the yuletide season and has gotten a dusting of artificial snow because a Christmas movie starring Candace Cameron Bure is being filmed there.

Great American Family announced last month that Marc Blucas (“My Life with the Walter Boys,” “Swagger”) would star alongside Bure in the film, titled “A Christmas ... Present.”

Bure and Blucas play Maggie and Eric Larson, professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie’s widowed brother’s home for Christmas. Everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.

The film, scheduled to debut Nov. 27, will be part of Great American Christmas, Great American Family’s holiday programming event which will return Oct. 21 with a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday, plus Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022.

A news release said “A Christmas ... Present” is concept of Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment and her inaugural project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce and star in original content across the company’s portfolio of brands.

Production supervisor and location manager Randy Wayne told the Claremore Progress Toy Gun Films got a rebate from the Cherokee Nation to film within the reservation. Wayne told the newspaper scouting took place all over the Cherokee Nation to find the perfect town. When the director was shown Claremore, she knew it was the place she wanted to film, he said.

“This was the first place I showed her and she didn’t want to see any more,” he said.

5 to find for Oct. 13-16, 2022: Pink Floyd founding member; Steins in Utica Square; Cherokee music free concert at Cain's Ballroom