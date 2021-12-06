C. Thomas Howell, Darren Dalton returning to Outsiders House Museum

C. Thomas Howell, an actor and music artist who starred as Ponyboy in the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders,” is returning to the Outsiders House Museum for two performances this weekend.

“Home for the Holidays with Tommy Howell” will feature Howell and special guest Darren Dalton. Shows are scheduled Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11. Gates open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 6 p.m.

Howell was a “greaser” in “The Outsiders” and Dalton played a soc. Their team-up at the Outsiders House Museum is proof that greasers and socs can get along.

“He has been my best friend for 40 years,” Howell said, adding that Dalton was the best man at his wedding — twice.

Howell, asked why he thinks he and Dalton hit it off and became pals, said both came from ranches and rural backgrounds. Continuing, he said this: “Not to mention that he is one of the greatest people on the planet and has been for 40 years.”

For tickets to the shows, follow a promo link available on the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page or go to theoutsidershouse.com/holidays-tommy-howell/.