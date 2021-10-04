'Brokeback Mountain' headed back to movie screen

“Brokeback Mountain,” Ang Lee’s historic and award-winning film about the love between two American cowboys, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with special showings at Circle Cinema.

Screenings are scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. All seats are $5.

Two weeks later, the Tulsa premiere of “Beyond Brokeback” will arrive. It’s a live theatre event directed by Vern Stefanic and will feature music and staged readings of people – gay and straight – whose lives were changed by watching the film.

“Beyond Brokeback” will be performed at Lynn Riggs Theatre at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

At every "Brokeback Mountain" movie screening, look for a discount coupon ($5 off admission) that may be used for the play.