 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Brokeback Mountain' headed back to movie screen
0 Comments

'Brokeback Mountain' headed back to movie screen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brokeback Mountain

"Brokeback Mountain" is heading to Circle Cinema for anniversary screenings.

“Brokeback Mountain,” Ang Lee’s historic and award-winning film about the love between two American cowboys, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with special showings at Circle Cinema.

Screenings are scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. All seats are $5.

Two weeks later, the Tulsa premiere of “Beyond Brokeback” will arrive. It’s a live theatre event directed by Vern Stefanic and will feature music and staged readings of people – gay and straight – whose lives were changed by watching the film.

“Beyond Brokeback” will be performed at Lynn Riggs Theatre at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

At every "Brokeback Mountain" movie screening, look for a discount coupon ($5 off admission) that may be used for the play.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Ratajkowski alleges Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her on set of Blurred Lines shoot

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News