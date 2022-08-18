Brent Ortolani announced as Circle Cinema's new executive director

Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s independent non-profit cinema, announced that Brent Ortolani has been named executive director.

Ortolani began his role in July. He provides leadership for the cinema and its foundation, manages all activities of the board of directors, directs all development (fundraising) initiatives and provides direction for all finance, membership and community outreach functions.

“Our mission of fostering understanding and appreciation of the diversity of the human experience through film has never been more important,” Ortolani said in a news release.

“As the Tulsa area’s only nonprofit arthouse theater, we are dedicated to providing the very best of educational, independent and international films, along with arts and cultural programming for young people and Tulsans of all ages.”

Previously, Ortolani was vice president of marketing and donor relations at the Tulsa Area United Way, director of marketing and public relations at Rogers State University and director of university relations at The University of Tulsa.

Chuck Foxen has been promoted to deputy director. Foxen has been with Circle Cinema since 2006 and provides 16-plus years of experience working in independent cinema. Having managed more than 2,000 film screenings in his tenure, Foxen is also an accomplished production still photographer with published images in The New York Times and Moviemaker Magazine.

“In 2006, co-founder Clark Wiens hired me to work as front of house and as the projectionist,” Foxen said. “From there I moved into the office manager role, and then became the film programmer in 2013. I’m grateful to Clark, the board, and the staff for their encouragement of my new role. Working with Brent to evolve Circle Cinema while continuing to program will be a rewarding experience, I have no doubt.”

Ortolani and Foxen manage staff while carrying out the mission of the organization, along with operating four theaters with 436 seats, overseeing a monthly rotating art gallery and the Oklahoma Film Walk-of-Fame located in front of the theatre.