Brendan Fraser of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' among Fan Expo Dallas guests

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser, photographed during FX Networks' annual all-star party in 2018, was in Oklahoma for the filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in 2021.

 Evan Agostini, Invision, AP

You can see Brendan Fraser in the upcoming shot-in-Oklahoma Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

You can also see Fraser next weekend.

Fraser will be among celebrity guests at Fan Expo Dallas, one of the region’s biggest pop culture conventions.

Scheduled June 17-19 at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in downtown Dallas, Fan Expo Dallas 2022’s guest roster will include Fraser, the full cast of “Dexter,” four actors from “Cobra Kai” (William Zabka, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand), Nathan Fillion, Brec Bessinger of “Stargirl,” Ming-Na Wen of “The Book of Boba Fett,” four actors (Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Sean Astin and Dominic Monaghan) from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Michael Rooker, three actors from “The Mandalorian” (Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff), Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch of “Superman and Lois,” Brent Spiner and Levar Burton of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Caity Lotz of “Legends of Tomorrow,” Ashley Eckstein of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Chris Sarandon, the Trailer Park Boys and WWE superstars.

For a complete list of guests, including voice actors and comic creators, go to fanexpodallas.com.

Autographs and photo ops come at an additional charge, but many Fan Expo guests take part in Q&A panels that are free with the price of admission. Fraser’s Q&A session is scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18.

It was reported in August 2021 that Fraser had joined the cast of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was filmed in Pawhuska, Tulsa and other Oklahoma locations. Fraser visited the Outsiders House Museum while in Tulsa.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

