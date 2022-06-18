Brendan Fraser glad to see 'Killers of the Flower Moon' subject matter 'coming to light'

Actor Brendan Fraser, who was in Oklahoma last year to shoot scenes for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” was asked about the film during his guest appearance at Fan Expo Dallas, a major pop culture convention in Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.

During a Saturday question-and-answer session, Fraser was asked how he felt about about being in a project with as much history and significance of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

“I wasn’t aware of the story,” Fraser said. “It’s a great book. Check it out if you want a good summer read.”

In regard to the film, Fraser politely suggested that he didn’t want to say things about a movie he hasn’t seen yet,

“In deference to Mr. Scorsese, I don’t know what I’m talking about,” he said. “But the subject matter, I am pleased to see that it is coming to light now. It’s important.”

Fraser’s response drew applause.

Grann’s book, based on actual events, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” stars Academy Award winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Fraser plays W.S. Hamilton in the film, which was shot in Pawhuska, Tulsa and other Oklahoma locations.

Fan Expo Dallas began Friday and continues through Sunday. Fraser is among the convention’s most popular celebrity guests. His panel, free with the price of admission, drew a crowd so large that many convention attendees stood behind a large, mostly full seating area to listen to him answer questions. Autograph lines were consistently long for Fraser on Saturday.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.