Bob Wills, Lou Diamond Phillips, Red Steagall among newest Western Heritage Awards honorees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bob Wills, a legendary bandleader who transformed Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music, will posthumously be among seven inductees and award winners honored April 14-15 during the 62nd Western Heritage Awards at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

Wills and actor Lou Diamond Phillips were chosen for spots in the Hall of Great Western Performers. Other honorees include Red Steagall, Bob Funk and Pete Coors are also among honorees.

“This event speaks to the heart of what the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is all about – honoring the past, celebrating the present and embracing the future of the American West,” Pat Fitzgerald, president and CEO of the museum, said in a news release. “We have a stellar slate of inductees and awards winners this year, and it is such a privilege to honor these individuals who share a commitment to the West and its unique stories.”

The Western Heritage Awards honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television and film, and serves as the induction ceremony for the National Cowboy Museum’s Hall of Great Westerners and Hall of Great Western Performers.

Also presented annually is the Chester A. Reynolds Award, named in honor of the founder of the Museum and presented to a living honoree or group that has notably perpetuated the legacy of the American West.

Each inductee and honoree receive a Wrangler, a bronze sculpture of a cowboy on horseback created by Oklahoma artist and 2017 Hall of Great Westerners inductee Harold T. Holden.

The museum also is presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Western Visionary Award this year. The Lifetime Achievement Award is designed to honor the life’s work of extraordinary Westerners and is only presented in rare circumstances. Honorees receive a Wrangler and a commemorative three-piece Western buckle set created by Traditional Cowboy Arts Association silversmiths Scott Hardy and Beau Compton. Recent previous Lifetime Achievement Award winners include George Strait and Robert Duvall.

The Western Visionary Award is a rare honor bestowed on an individual that has made significant contributions and had a national impact on preserving Western heritage and Western ideals. The award has only been presented twice -- to Mr. Phillip Anschutz and Mr. Foster Friess.

Ticketing information will be released in February.

2023 Hall of Great Westerners

Robert A. Funk Sr.

A founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals, Funk also is owner of Express Ranches. He produces some of the nation’s finest Angus and Hereford cattle and is the largest Angus genetic seedstock producer in America. Express Ranches is also home to Funk’s collection of championship-winning Clydesdales and Percherons, which compete in horse shows across the U.S. and Canada each year.

Daniel “80 John” Webster Wallace (1860-1939)

Wallace rode astride the fast-moving and epic transformation of the West, moving from impoverished enslavement to trail-riding cowboy adventure to becoming a highly respected and innovative rancher and revered philanthropic pillar of his West Texas community. Born into slavery in coastal Victoria County on the Gulf of Mexico in 1860, he made his way onto a local cattle drive as a chuckwagon helper and horse wrangler, where he quickly developed a reputation for his skills and character. He attended school to learn how to read and write at age 25 and eventually purchased his own 1,280-acre ranch property. He developed progressive ranching practices and established a successful business. When he died in 1939, he had no debt and was worth over one million dollars. Wallace’s life story shows how the bonds of friendship, common struggle and the interdependence of West Texas life overrode the historical racial and social divisiveness otherwise present in those times.

2023 Hall of Great Western Performers

Lou Diamond Phillips

Phillips, prominent in Western fare since starring in 1988’s “Young Guns,” recently starred in the Fox series “Prodigal Son,” having previously starred on the acclaimed Netflix series, “Longmire,” based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson.

Bob Wills (1905-1975)

Known as the “King of Western Swing,” Wills is credited for popularizing the uniquely American art form of Western swing that combined jazz, blues, big band swing, mariachi, gospel and frontier fiddle-music.

In a career spanning five decades, Wills wrote and/or recorded several songs that have since become staples of 20th century music, including “Faded Love” and “San Antonio Rose.”

Along with his longtime band the Texas Playboys, Wills toured consistently throughout the 1030s, ‘40s and ‘50s, and appeared in nearly 20 Western motion pictures.

He played Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry in December 1944, and in 1950 he opened the state-of-the-art Bob Wills Ranch House in Dallas. In the early ‘60s, he lived and worked in Las Vegas, headlining for the Golden Nugget.

2023 Chester A. Reynolds Award

Bobby Ingersoll

Ingersoll became interested in Spanish vaqueros — and their methods for training horses — when he began his show career at the age of 12. Ingersoll has 22 American Quarter Horse championships to his credit and has trained champions of many different breeds. In the 1970s, Ingersoll became interested in training and showing cutting horses. He is a three-time World Champion and a three-time Reserve World Champion Snaffle Bit rider. He won in 1970, 1975 and 1978, and is the only Triple Crown winner — having won the Bridle, Futurity and Hackamore divisions all in the same year (1975). Ingersoll has shown 105 three-year-olds in the Snaffle Bit Futurity over 43 years. Ingersoll has conducted clinics and judged many National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) and American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) shows all over the world and wrote the book, The Legendary California Hackamore and Stockhorse. At 83 years old, he continues to train riders.

2023 Lifetime Achievement Award

Red Steagall

Steagall is a songwriter, recording artist, television personality and radio host best known for his Texas swing dance music and such songs as “Here We Go Again,” “Party Dolls and Wine,” “Freckles Brown” and “Lone Star Beer and Bob Wills Music.”

Steagall has written over 200 songs and is a five-time Western Heritage Award winner from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. His current show on RFD TV is entitled “Red Steagall is Somewhere West of Wall Street.” In January 2004, Steagall was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and was a recipient of the prestigious Spirit of Texas Award.

2023 Western Visionary Award

Pete Coors

Coors is a native of Colorado and great-grandson of Adolph Coors, who founded the Golden Brewery in 1873. He currently serves as chairman of Molson Coors Brewing Company. His civic responsibilities include serving as director of the American Enterprise Institute, the Denver Art Museum Foundation and the Western Stock Show Association. Coors is past president and trustee emeritus of the Denver Area Council of Boy Scouts of America. An avid outdoorsman, Coors is active in wildlife and water conservation, and is a former national president and chairman of Ducks Unlimited.