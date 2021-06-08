 Skip to main content
Black Wall Street Legacy Festival hosting 'Fruit' documentary premiere
  • Updated
Fruit documentary

This image is from the documentary "Fruit," which will be screened in Tulsa as part of the Black Wall Street Legacy Fest. Courtesy "Fruit"

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival (Legacy Fest) is continuing a series of events commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial by hosting the premiere of the thought-provoking and timely documentary “Fruit.”

The documentary will premiere 6 p.m. Friday, June 11 at 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North

Hosted by the Terence Crutcher Foundation, 100 Black Men, 36th Street Event Center, The Black Wall Street Times and the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, the screening will be in honor of Keith Miller. Based on the book “Fruit” by co-authors Ricardo Bates and Anthony Brock, head of school at Valiant Cross Academy, the film shows how the power of mentoring can shift the narrative of a young black man even in the face of unfavorable circumstances.

Immediately after the premiere, Bates (director) and Brock (executive producer) will lead a panel to discuss these issues.

“It is an honor to show the documentary in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city with so much history and where people are truly pouring into the lives of young people on a daily basis,” Bates said in a news release.

Said Brock in the release: “This film is amplifying the conversation about the power of mentoring by highlighting facts and voices that inspire broadly to identify challenges, create opportunities and drive change.”

