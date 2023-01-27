Best picture nominee 'Women Talking' arrives in Tulsa

It’s the test of their lives, and it’s multiple choice:

(A) Do nothing.

(B) Stay and fight.

(C) Leave.

Females living in an isolated religious colony have been wronged.

Males from the colony have been drugging them and taking advantage of them.

When the females wake up and realize something is amiss, the males suggest their imaginations are overactive — or perhaps they’ve been engaging in sinful behavior?

When the deception is discovered, how should the females respond?

They weigh their options: Do nothing. Stay and fight. Leave.

The debate that follows is the core of “Women Talking,” an Academy Award nominee for best picture that, finally, made it to Tulsa.

“Women Talking” premiered in September at the Telluride Film Festival. It debuted in select theaters Dec. 23 and graduated from limited release to widespread release throughout January. The film arrived Thursday at Circle Cinema and AMC Southroads 20.

Shawnee-born Brad Pitt is among executive producers of “Women Talking.” The screenwriter and director is Sarah Polley, who received an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay for her first film (“Away From Her”) as a director. “Women Talking” earned Polley another Oscar nomination in the same category.

“Women Talking” is based on a book of the same name. Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel spun out of events that occurred at a Mennonite colony in Bolivia.

Wheels were set in motion for “Women Talking” to become a film after actress Frances McDormand was given a copy of Toews’ book by a friend at a publishing company. McDormand decided the novel merited elaboration. She optioned the book and approached producer Dede Gardner, co-president of Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, about partnering on a film version. McDormand is in the ensemble cast of “Women Talking” and is among producers.

Per the title, the film is conversation-driven. Female members of two families convene in a hayloft to decide the fate of the colony’s girls and women. They explore the pros, cons and repercussions of options available to them. They tackle hypotheticals to see where rabbit holes might lead.

Strong feelings lead to strong words in the hayloft, where much of the film occurs. One male is invited to the hayloft conversations. August Epp (Ben Whishaw) agrees to write down the minutes of the meetings. The task falls to him because the females are illiterate. He is a teacher at the colony’s school, where only males are permitted to attend.

August becomes a trusted ally of the victims, who must quickly make a decision because the colony’s males are soon due to return from town, where they are paying bail for the accused. Complicating matters: August has romantic feelings for one of the hayloft debaters — Ona Friesen, played by Rooney Mara.

What’s the right thing to do when an injustice has been done? And, even if what seems like a correct decision is reached, what will be the cost for everyone? For instance: If the females leave the males behind, will they also abandon the young boys in the colony?

Polley crafted this statement about the film:

“In ‘Women Talking,’ a group of women, many of whom disagree on essential things, have a conversation to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children.

Though the backstory behind the events in ‘Women Talking’ is violent, the film is not. We never see the violence that the women have experienced. We see only short glimpses of the aftermath. Instead, we watch a community of women come together as they must decide, in a very short space of time, what their collective response will be.

When I read Miriam Toews’ book, it sunk deep into me, raising questions and thoughts about the world I live in that I had never articulated — questions about forgiveness, faith, systems of power, trauma, healing, culpability, community and self-determination. It also left me bewilderingly hopeful.

I imagined this film in the realm of a fable. While the story in the film is specific to a small religious community, I felt that it needed a large canvas, an epic scope through which to reflect the enormity and universality of the questions raised in the film. To this end, it felt imperative that the visual language of the film breathe and expand. I wanted to feel in every frame the endless potential and possibility contained in a conversation about how to remake a broken world.”

“Women Talking” was filmed in studio and on location at a farm in southern Ontario in 2021. The farm was located an hour outside Toronto and, according to production notes, the biggest exterior shooting days involved 86-degree temperatures with 100% humidity, 65 extras, 22 COVID health and safety staff, thousands of flies, mosquitos, odd caterpillars, 10 chickens, 6 animal wranglers, 15 horse cart drivers and 14 wagons to be pulled by 24 horses. Add to that list: One unexpected Monkees song.

Claire Foy plays not a daydream believer, but hot-headed Salome in “Women Talking.”

“The film is not about women are better than men, or men-bashing,” she said. “It’s about hope — a hope for human beings as a whole that we can live in a world where we don’t hurt each other, where kindness is the ultimate goal.”