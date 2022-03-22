 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Before Oscars, here are selected moments from Oklahoma's Academy Awards history

It’s time to hand out a fresh batch of Oscars.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, March 27 and will air live on ABC. Oklahoma country music superstar Reba McEntire will be part of the ceremony. She will perform "Somehow You Do," a best original song nominee from "Four Good Days."

Among best picture nominees is “CODA,” the first film shown at Circle Cinema when Tulsa was a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

A film shot in and around Tulsa was among best picture nominees last year. “Minari” didn’t win, but it was a nice feather in the cap that something filmed in the back yard was was judged to be among the best of the best. Yuh-Jung Youn of "Minari" took home an Oscar for best supporting actress.

Since it’s Oscar time again, let’s recall five golden moments from Oklahoma’s Academy Awards history.

Champion cowboy

How many people have Oscar winner and world champion rodeo cowboy on their resumes?

Ben Johnson is that rare bird.

Born in Foraker and raised in Osage County, Johnson got his start in the film industry by transporting horses to Hollywood. He transitioned from wrangler to stunt man to actor, winning an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”

Interested in learning more about him? Visit the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in Pawhuska.

Four in a row

Tulsa actress Jennifer Jones (born Phylis Lee Isley) was an awards show darling in the 1940s, when she earned Academy Award nominations four consecutive years.

Jones won best actress in 1944 for her work in “The Song of Bernadette” and, in ensuing years. she secured a best supporting actress nomination for “Since You Went Away” and best actress nominations for “Love Letters” and “Duel in the Sun.” She picked up a fifth nomination (best actress) in 1956 for “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

Jones’ second husband was David O. Selznick, a producer who picked up best picture Oscars for “Gone With the Wind” and “Rebecca.”

Once upon a time

In 2020, Shawnee-born Brad Pitt became the first Oklahoman since Ben Johnson to win an Academy Award for acting.

Pitt won best supporting actor for his portrayal of a professional stunt man in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Pitt had previously been nominated for best supporting actor in 1995’s “12 Monkeys” and best actor in 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and 2011’s “Moneyball.” Pitt won as a producer on 2013’s best-picture recipient “12 Years a Slave.”

Though Pitt was born in Oklahoma, he was raised in Springfield, Missouri.

Van-tastic

Someone from tiny Walters, Oklahoma, once won an Oscar.

That’s where Van Heflin was born in 1908. You perhaps recognize Heflin from Westerns like “Shane” and “3:10 to Yuma,” but he won an Academy Award for best supporting actor in “Johnny Eager,” a piece of film noir from 1942.

Honorary Oscar

Oklahoma actor Wes Studi was presented an honorary Oscar for career achievement at the Academy’s Governors Awards in 2019. It was reported then that he became the first Native American actor to win an Oscar.

“Studi is a Cherokee-American actor who has appeared in more than 30 films, becoming known for portraying strong Native American characters with poignancy and authenticity (and who) became deeply involved with Native American politics and activism after a tour of military service in Vietnam,” the Academy said in its official statement.

Studi’s filmography includes roles in the Academy Award-winning films “Dances With Wolves” and “Avatar.”

Oklahoma and Oscar ties

In 2019, Tulsa World movie critic Michael Smith compiled a list of more than 30 people with Oklahoma ties who had won or been nominated for Academy Awards. An updated list:

Tevin Thomas: A Central High School alum, Thomas was nominated for a best song Academy Award for “Raise It Up,” from the 2007 movie “August Rush.”

Candy Clark: The Norman-born actress was nominated for best supporting actress nomination for her second movie, “American Graffiti.”

A.D. Flowers: Raised in Sayre, Flowers became an expert in the use of explosives in creating visual effects. He won Oscars for re-creating the Pearl Harbor bombing in “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and disasters ranging from fire to water in “The Poseidon Adventure.”

Eric Heisserer: a Norman native, he was nominated for best adapted screenplay for 2016’s “Arrival.

K.K. Barrett: A graduate of Memorial High School and Oklahoma State University, Barrett was nominated for best production design for 2013’s “Her.”

Brad Pitt: Born in Shawnee, Pitt won Oscars as an actor (best supporting actor, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and as a producer (“12 Years a Slave”).

Ron Howard: The Duncan native won two Oscars for “A Beautiful Mind” — best director and best picture.

Terrence Malick: Raised in Bartlesville, Malick was nominated as best director for “The Thin Red Line” and for “The Tree of Life.”

Ed Harris: The four-time acting nominee was a Norman resident and studied drama at the University of Oklahoma.

Matthew Mungle: The Atoka native and makeup expert has been nominated for his work four times (he won for 1992’s “Dracula”).

Steve LaPorte: The Oklahoma City native won the best makeup Oscar for 1988’s “Beetlejuice.”

James Garner: The beloved actor from Norman was nominated for a best actor Oscar for 1985’s “Murphy’s Romance” opposite Sally Field.

Margaret Avery: The Mangum native was up for best supporting actress for 1985’s “The Color Purple.”

Alfre Woodard: The Tulsa native was nominated for best supporting actress for “Cross Creek” in 1983.

Bud S. Smith: The longtime film editor was born in Tulsa, and he was nominated for two Oscars — 1973’s “The Exorcist” and 1983’s “Flashdance.”

Blake Edwards: Born in Tulsa and nominated for best adapted screenplay for 1983’s “Victor/Victoria,” Edwards took home an honorary Oscar in 2004.

Carol Littleton: The Miami native was a best-editing Oscar nominee for 1982’s “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.”

Gary Busey: The Tulsan and Nathan Hale High School graduate starred in 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story” and was nominated for best actor.

Ayn Robbins: The Tulsa lyricist was nominated for the best-song Oscar twice, including for “Gonna Fly Now” from “Rocky” in 1976.

Wes Studi: The Native American actor was presented an honorary Oscar for career achievement in 2019.

Gray Frederickson: The Oklahoma City filmmaker produced and won his Academy Award for best picture with 1974’s “The Godfather Part II.”

Ben Johnson: The Foraker native raised in Osage County won his Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”

Lucien Ballard: The Miami native was nominated for a best cinematography Oscar for the 1963 drama “The Caretakers.”

Michael Wilson: The McAlester native won an Academy Award for his script for 1951’s “A Place in the Sun.”

Elmo Williams: Born in Lone Wolf in western Oklahoma, Williams won the best-editing Oscar for 1952’s “High Noon.”

Joan Crawford: The little girl who lived in Lawton grew up to win a best-actress Oscar for “Mildred Pierce” in 1945.

Ralph Blane: The Broken Arrow native was nominated twice for best song, including “The Trolley Song” in “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

Jennifer Jones: Born in Tulsa in 1919, Jones received five Academy Award nominations and won for best actress in 1943’s “The Song of Bernadette.”

Van Heflin: Born in Walters, Heflin won his best supporting actor Oscar for the 1941 film noir “Johnny Eager.”

Gene Autry: Raised in Oklahoma, he received an Oscar nomination for best song for his singing-cowboy movie “Ridin’ on a Rainbow.”

Jack Oakie: Raised in the Muskogee area, Oakie was nominated for best supporting actor for Charlie Chaplin’s 1940 “The Great Dictator.”

Bud Thackery: The Shawnee native’s Oscar nomination came for best special effects (photographic) for the 1940 film “Women in War.”

Gene Havlick: The Enid-born Havlick was nominated for best editing three times, including 1939’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

