Before Oscars, here are selected moments from Oklahoma's Academy Awards history

It’s time to hand out a fresh batch of Oscars.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, March 27 and will air live on ABC. Oklahoma country music superstar Reba McEntire will be part of the ceremony. She will perform "Somehow You Do," a best original song nominee from "Four Good Days."

Among best picture nominees is “CODA,” the first film shown at Circle Cinema when Tulsa was a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

A film shot in and around Tulsa was among best picture nominees last year. “Minari” didn’t win, but it was a nice feather in the cap that something filmed in the back yard was was judged to be among the best of the best. Yuh-Jung Youn of "Minari" took home an Oscar for best supporting actress.

Since it’s Oscar time again, let’s recall five golden moments from Oklahoma’s Academy Awards history.

Champion cowboy

How many people have Oscar winner and world champion rodeo cowboy on their resumes?

Ben Johnson is that rare bird.

Born in Foraker and raised in Osage County, Johnson got his start in the film industry by transporting horses to Hollywood. He transitioned from wrangler to stunt man to actor, winning an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”

Interested in learning more about him? Visit the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in Pawhuska.

Four in a row

Tulsa actress Jennifer Jones (born Phylis Lee Isley) was an awards show darling in the 1940s, when she earned Academy Award nominations four consecutive years.

Jones won best actress in 1944 for her work in “The Song of Bernadette” and, in ensuing years. she secured a best supporting actress nomination for “Since You Went Away” and best actress nominations for “Love Letters” and “Duel in the Sun.” She picked up a fifth nomination (best actress) in 1956 for “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

Jones’ second husband was David O. Selznick, a producer who picked up best picture Oscars for “Gone With the Wind” and “Rebecca.”

Once upon a time

In 2020, Shawnee-born Brad Pitt became the first Oklahoman since Ben Johnson to win an Academy Award for acting.

Pitt won best supporting actor for his portrayal of a professional stunt man in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Pitt had previously been nominated for best supporting actor in 1995’s “12 Monkeys” and best actor in 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and 2011’s “Moneyball.” Pitt won as a producer on 2013’s best-picture recipient “12 Years a Slave.”

Though Pitt was born in Oklahoma, he was raised in Springfield, Missouri.

Van-tastic

Someone from tiny Walters, Oklahoma, once won an Oscar.

That’s where Van Heflin was born in 1908. You perhaps recognize Heflin from Westerns like “Shane” and “3:10 to Yuma,” but he won an Academy Award for best supporting actor in “Johnny Eager,” a piece of film noir from 1942.

Honorary Oscar

Oklahoma actor Wes Studi was presented an honorary Oscar for career achievement at the Academy’s Governors Awards in 2019. It was reported then that he became the first Native American actor to win an Oscar.

“Studi is a Cherokee-American actor who has appeared in more than 30 films, becoming known for portraying strong Native American characters with poignancy and authenticity (and who) became deeply involved with Native American politics and activism after a tour of military service in Vietnam,” the Academy said in its official statement.

Studi’s filmography includes roles in the Academy Award-winning films “Dances With Wolves” and “Avatar.”

