Martin Scorsese’s shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere May 20 at Cannes Film Festival.

Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro visited Oklahoma in 2021 for the making of the film, shot primarily in Pawhuska. The movie, based on David Grann’s book about the Osage “reign of terror,” is scheduled to arrive in theaters in October.

In advance of the Cannes debut, here are 55 other movies shot fully or partially in Oklahoma. It’s a curated, alphabetical list rather than a complete list — a complete list would include thousands of films.

1. All-American Murder (1991)

Anson Williams of “Happy Days” fame made his directorial debut on this direct-to-video film starring Christopher Walken as a detective investigating a murder on a college campus. Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis: Murder”) and Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) also star. Tulsa, Sand Springs and Oklahoma State University are listed as filming sites.

2. American Underdog (2021)

Zachary Levi (“Shazam”) stars in a biopic about former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. The cast includes Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid. Oklahoma City, El Reno and Edmond were filming sites.

3. American Honey (2016)

Star (Sasha Lane) runs away from her troubles in Muskogee to join Jake (Shia LaBeouf) and others as they travel the country selling magazine subscriptions. The film won the Jury Prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Filming occurred in Muskogee and all over the Midwest. LaBeouf spent some spare time visiting the Castle of Muskogee’s Renaissance Festival.

4. August: Osage County (2103)

Tracy Letts (born in Tulsa, raised in Durant) crafted a Pulitzer-winning play that became a shot-in-Oklahoma film. Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch and Juliette Lewis are in the cast of “August: Osage County,” which was shot in Pawhuska, Bartlesville and Ochelata.

5. Barking Water (2009)

Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s second feature was shot in Oklahoma. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival and was named best drama at the 2009 American Indian Film Festival, where Casey Camp-Horinek was named best actress.

6. Blood Cult (1985)

This shot-in-Oklahoma slasher flick is historically significant because it is one of the first straight-to-video horror films.

7. Body Brokers (2021)

Tulsa filmmaker John Swab shot locally and used a cast that included Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, Jack Kilmer (son of Val) and Michael Kenneth Williams (“The Wire”).

8. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

Sacha Baron Cohen’s travels for a Borat sequel included a stop in Oklahoma City. Cohen donated $100,000 to the church of Oklahoman Jenise Jones, who assumed she was taking part in a documentary instead of a mockumentary.

9. Bringing Up Bobby (2011)

Milla Jovovich stars as a Ukrainian con artist who brings her son to Oklahoma to start a new life. Famke Janssen (Jean Grey from the X-Men franchise) made her directorial debut. The film premiered at Cannes.

10. Camp Cold Brook (2018)

Scary movie reunion in Oklahoma: Scream queen Danielle Harris, who has appeared in multiple “Halloween” films, and Courtney Gains, who was Malachai in “Children of the Corn,” were in the cast of this horror flick shot in the Oklahoma City area.

11. Dillinger (1973)

Director John Milius filmed a gangster movie in Oklahoma with Warren Oates in the title role. The cast includes Oklahoma native and Academy Award winner Ben Johnson, Cloris Leachman and Michelle Phillips (from the music group the Mamas and the Papas). Enid, Ardmore, Dougherty, Oklahoma City and Nash are listed as filming locations.

12. Elizabethtown (2005)

Anadarko, El Reno, Oklahoma City and Guthrie are listed among filming sites in multiple states for “Elizabethtown,” a Cameron Crowe film with a cast that includes Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Sarandon, Alec Baldwin and Tulsa’s Gailard Sartain.

13. Eye of God (1997)

Hal Holbrook, Martha Plimpton, Nick Stahl, Kevin Anderson and Tulsa’s Mary Kay Place are in the cast of this film, written and directed by Tulsa’s Tim Blake Nelson. Collinsville and Skiatook are listed among filming sites.

14. Fandango (1985)

Shot at multiple Texas locales and in Tulsa, “Fandango” stars Kevin Costner, Judd Nelson and Sam Robards in a film about college buddies making a last road trip together.

15. Fast Charlie ... the Moonbeam Rider (1979)

David Carradine, Brenda Vaccaro and Tulsa’s Jesse Vint star in a shot-in-Oklahoma film about a World War I veteran competing in an intercontinental motorcycle race. Ardmore, Cache, Marietta, Guthrie and Lawton are listed as filming sites.

16. Four Sheets to the Wind (2007)

Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s first feature won a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Tamara Podemski, the female lead, is Teenie in Harjo’s critically acclaimed series “Reservation Dogs.” Her sister, Sarah Podemski, plays Bear’s mother in “Reservation Dogs.” Wewoka, Holdenville and Tulsa are listed as filming sites for “Four Sheets to the Wind.”

17. Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)

Tulsa’s Heather Langenkamp (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) and John Gulager (son of Clu Gulager) are in the cast of this film, shot in Oklahoma City and Guthrie.

18. Human Desire (1954)

El Reno was among shooting sites when legendary filmmaker Fritz Lang (“Metropolis”) helmed a movie starring Glenn Ford, Gloria Grahame and Academy Award winner Broderick Crawford.

19. I Can Only Imagine (2018)

The story behind the MercyMe song “I Can Only Imagine” was shot in the Oklahoma City area. Cloris Leachman, Dennis Quaid and Trace Adkins are in the cast.

20. Ida Red (2021)

Josh Hartnett is the son of imprisoned Ida Red (played by Academy Award winner Melissa Leo) and he is motivated to do whatever it takes to make sure she doesn’t die behind bars. Tulsa-based filmmaker John Swab shot locally. William Forsythe’s character, Lawrence Twilley, was named in honor of Tulsa power pop music artist Dwight Twilley.

21. Keys to Tulsa (1997)

Filmed in Texas and Tulsa, “Keys to Tulsa” has a cast that includes Eric Stoltz, James Spader, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Rooker, James Coburn, Cameron Diaz and Peter Strauss.

22. Let Me Make You A Martyr (2016)

Marilyn Manson trekked to Tulsa to be in the cast of John Swab’s first feature. “Sons of Anarchy” alums Niko Nicotera and Mark Boone Junior also star.

23. Little Dixie (2023)

Frank Grillo (Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) will resort to any means necessary to retrieve his daughter from a bad dude (Beau Knapp) in a John Swab shot-in-Tulsa film.

24. Mekko (2015)

Rod Rondeaux plays the title character in “Mekko,” Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s third feature. At the 2015 American Indian Film Festival, “Mekko” was named best film and Rondeaux was named best actor. The cast of the shot-in-Tulsa film includes Zahn McClarnon, who is tribal officer Big in the series “Reservation Dogs.”

25. Minari (2020)

Shot in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Broken Arrow and Rose, “Minari” earned a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards and won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film. Youn Yuh-jung won an Oscar for best supporting actress. The cast includes Steven Yeun, alias Glenn in “The Walking Dead.”

26. One Day As A Lion (2023)

Scott Caan stars alongside Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, Marianne Rendon and Virginia Madsen in a crime comedy directed by Tulsa’s John Swab. Tulsa, Stigler, Barnsdall, Sand Springs, Vinita and Bristow are listed as shooting locations.

27. Possums (1998)

Mac Davis stars as a radio announcer, and Barry Switzer appears as a high school coach in a sports comedy shot primarily in Nowata.

28. Public Enemies (1996)

A direct-to-video film about Ma Barker (played by Theresa Russell) and her sons, “Public Enemies” was shot in Guthrie and has a cast that includes Eric Roberts, Alyssa Milano, Oklahoma’s James Marsden, Dan Cortese, Frank Stallone and Rex Linn.

29. Rain Man (1988)

Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise starred in a film that won an Academy Award for best picture. Oklahoma wasn’t the primary filming location, but a road trip helped Guthrie, El Reno and Hinton become filming sites.

30. Reagan (2023)

An upcoming Ronald Reagan biographical drama, “Reagan” will star Dennis Quaid in the title role. Keep an eye out for “The Outsiders” alum C. Thomas Howell as Caspar Weinberger. Guthrie, Oklahoma City and Edmond are listed as filming sites.

31. Revenge (1986)

Patrick Wayne, son of “The Duke,” and John Carradine star in this shot-in-Tulsa and direct-to-video sequel to “Blood Cult.”

32. Rudderless (2014)

William H. Macy made his directorial debut with “Rudderless,” which was shot in Oklahoma City, Guthrie and Edmond. The film stars Billy Crudup, Anton Yelchin, Felicity Huffman, Selena Gomez and Laurence Fishburne.

33. Rumble Fish (1983)

Francis Ford Coppola remained in Tulsa after shooting “The Outsiders” to make another film based on an S.E. Hinton novel. The “Rumble Fish” cast includes Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke, Diane Lane, Vincent Spano, Nicolas Cage and Dennis Hopper.

34. Run With the Hunted (2019)

Ron Perlman (of “Hellboy” and “Beauty and the Beast” fame) stars with Michael Pitt and frequent John Swab collaborator Sam Quartin in one of Swab’s shot-in-Tulsa films.

35. Splinter (2008)

Shot in the Oklahoma City area, the horror film was directed by Toby Wilkins, who would later direct “The Grudge 3.”

36. Stillwater (2021)

Matt Damon visited Oklahoma for the making of “Stillwater,” which premiered at Cannes in 2021. The film was shot primarily in France, but Oklahoma is the setting at the start and end of the movie. Stillwater, El Reno, Guthrie, Arcadia and Chickasha are listing as filming sites.

37. Tex (1982)

Tim Hunter made his directorial debut with an adaptation of an S.E. Hinton novel. The film was shot in Bixby, Broken Arrow and Tulsa. Matt Dillon stars as Tex alongside Hinton’s horse, Jim Metzler, Emilio Estevez, Meg Tilly and Academy Award-winning Oklahoma actor Ben Johnson.

38. The Bull-Dogger (1922)

Shot in Boley, this silent Western stars rodeo legend Bill Pickett, who is credited as the inventor of bulldogging. Pickett also was in “The Crimson Skull,” shot the same year in Boley.

39. The Daughter of Dawn (1920)

Believed to be the only silent film shot with an entirely Native American cast, “The Daughter of Dawn” was shot in southwestern Oklahoma. White Parker and Wanada Parker, children of Comanche leader Quanah Parker, are in the cast.

40. The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (2021)

The faith-based film starring Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino was shot in Guthrie, Bethany, Mustang and Luther.

41. The Grapes of Wrath (1950)

Oklahoma wasn’t a primary filming location, but McAlester and Sayre are listed among filming sites.

42. The House of the Dead (1978)

Directed by Oklahoman Sharron Miller, this horror anthology tells four stories and was shot in Ponca City, Yale and Stillwater. The ensemble cast includes Welsh actor Bernard Fox (best known for playing Dr. Bombay on “Bewitched” and Colonel Crittenden in “Hogan’s Heroes”) and Oklahoma actor Burr DeBenning.

43. The Killer Inside Me (2010)

The story, based on a novel of the same name, is set in Texas, but the film was shot primarily in Oklahoma. Shooting sites are listed as Enid, Guthrie, Cordell, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The cast includes Casey Affleck, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Ned Beatty.

44. The Lamp (2011)

Shot in Tulsa, “The Lamp” is an adaptation of a Jim Stovall book and stars Louis Gossett Jr. and Jason London, who has Oklahoma roots.

45. The Line (2023)Alex Wolff, Bo Mitchell and Halle Berry star in this upcoming film, which was shot in Oklahoma and will premiere at Tribeca.

46. The Outsiders (1983)

Shot in Tulsa and based on Tulsa author S.E. Hinton’s acclaimed young adult novel, the Francis Ford Coppola film helped catapult “greaser” actors Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise to stardom.

47. 13 Minutes (2021)

This is a tornado movie filmed in Oklahoma (El Reno, Minco) with some frightening storm scenes, but it was never meant to be escapist fare like “Twister.” The ensemble cast includes Amy Smart, Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Anne Heche and Peter Facinelli.

48. Thunderstruck (2012)

Kevin Durant played himself in “Thunderstruck.” He was an Oklahoma City Thunder star at the time. Baton Rouge and Oklahoma City are listed as film sites.

49. To The Wonder (2012)

Filmmaker Terrence Malick, who has Bartlesville ties, shot “To The Wonder” in Oklahoma and Paris. Film sites in Oklahoma included Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The film stars Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Olga Kurylenko and Javier Bardem.

50. Tulsa (1949)

There’s a bit of Tulsa in “Tulsa,” but the film was shot in California and — when Oklahoma exteriors were necessary — Sulphur, Okla. An estimated 100,000 people flocked to downtown Tulsa when a premiere for the film included a parade with the film’s stars, Susan Heyward and Robert Preston.

51. Twister (1996)

Wakita got oblitered by a tornado in “Twister,” which stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as storm researchers who are oh-so-close to signing divorce papers. The cast includes Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Alan Ruck. Ponca City, Guthrie, Norman, Pauls Valley, Maysville, Waurika, Fairfax, Kaw City, Ralston and Carney are listed as filming sites along with Wakita, site of a “Twister” museum.

52. Two-Lane Blacktop (1971)

Singer-songwriter James Taylor and Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson turn to acting in this cross-country street racing film. Warren Oates is a rival behind the wheel of a GTO. The two-lane adventure included Oklahoma (Boswell is listed as a filming site). Harry Dean Stanton’s role is “Oklahoma hitchhiker.” The movie quickly vanished from theaters, but it inspired the Cannonball Run cross-country race and has been embraced as a cult film.

53. UHF (1989)

Weird Al Yankovic stars in a filmed-in-Tulsa comedy about a daydreamer who gets put in charge of a struggling television station. Soon, programming includes the game show “Wheel of Fish.” The cast includes Michael Richards (pre-“Seinfeld”) and Fran Drescher (before “The Nanny”).

54. Where the Red Fern Grows (1974)

Two-time Oscar nominee James Whitmore, Beverly Garland and former OU football player Jack Ging are in the cast of this dog-driven film, which was shot in Tahlequah, Vian and West Siloam Springs.

55. Wildlife (2018)

Paul Dano made his directorial debut with a film shot in Montana and Enid. “Wildlife” stars Ex Oxenbould, Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.