'Bad Press' documentary selected for Sundance

The set-in-Oklahoma documentary “Bad Press” is an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, which begins Jan. 19 and continues through Jan. 29.

The documentary tackles freedom of the press as it relates to Mvskoke Media in Okmulgee and tribal government.

Said a description for the film: “Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler tell a nuanced, empowering tale of a modern Native community fighting for transparency and access to information in order to hold their government accountable. ‘Bad Press’ is an energizing watch — full of humor, humanity, and numerous twists and turns.”

The 98-minute film will be shown in-person five times beginning Jan. 22 at Sundance and it will be available online Jan. 24 through Jan. 30.

Landsberry-Baker is a Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program grantee, Ford Foundation JustFilms grantee and 2022 NBC Original Voices fellow. She is an enrolled citizen of the Muscogee Nation and the executive director of the Native American Journalists Association. She was a recipient of the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development’s Native American 40 Under 40 award in 2018.

Peeler is a documentary editor and director whose work has appeared on Netflix, HBO and FX. Peeler edited Lucy Walker’s Sundance Film Festival premiere and Academy Awards–shortlisted documentary short, “The Lion’s Mouth Opens;” episodes of Netflix’s original series “Flint Town;” Peter Berg’s NFL docu-series “The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here;” and Margaret Brown’s documentary short, “The Black Belt.”