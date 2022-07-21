Back to school: 10 things to know about 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' before seeing it at Circle Cinema

Some people have mixed feelings about revisiting their high school experiences, but an upcoming high school “reunion” should be fun because you’ll get to see folks like Stacy, Brad, Damone, Rat, Linda and Spicoli.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is 40.

Released Aug. 13, 1982, the film will get a 40th anniversary screening 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Circle Cinema. Bonus content will include a pre-recorded video Q&A with director Amy Heckerling (“Fast Times” was her first feature film) and Paul Thomas Anderson. For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

Robert Romanus, who played Damone in “Fast Times,” said in a past interview with the Tulsa World that he is impressed by the film’s staying power. People are talking about it decades later. He said he never would have imagined that while the movie was being shot.

“It seemed like just another summer movie,” he said. “I thought we were making another ‘Porky’s’ to be honest with you. And I’m amazed at the legs that it has and the depth with which it is received. It’s in the Library of Congress as a national treasure. That’s amazing to me. But I attribute all that really to Cameron Crowe and his great in-depth (job of) going back to high school and hanging out.”

Details? Here are 10 things to know about “Fast Times” before it returns to the big screen:

1. “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was a book before it was a movie.

Crowe wrote for Rolling Stone and other music publications as a teen. When he was in his early 20s, he made an arrangement to be an “inconspicuous presence” at Clairemont High School in San Diego. He hung out with students and wrote about his observations in the 1981 book “Fast Times at Ridgemont High: A True Story.”

The book (highly recommended) includes tales you won’t get in the movie, but good luck finding a copy. The book sells for $200-and-up on eBay. So does the Clairemont High School yearbook from the year Crowe was a “student.”

Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, is a “Fast Times” fan. He owns a copy of Crowe’s book and a Clairemont yearbook from the year when Crowe was a “student.” Flip through the yearbook pages and you’ll find students like Jeff Niccoli. Sound familiar?

2. Sean Penn brought Jeff Spicoli to life in “Fast Times.”

Penn declined to read for the role of Brad because he was determined to be Spicoli. He was so into his role that he became “Jeff” on and off camera, in both name and actions. Eric Stoltz and Anthony Edwards read for the Spicoli role and earned parts as his stoner buds.

3. Crowe wasn’t the only person who trekked to a high school to gather “Fast Times” intel.

Romanus did research for Damone by visiting Van Nuys High School in Los Angeles.

“I was hanging out in the quad where all the kids were eating, and I was just sort of watching them all and I was taking notes and writing stuff down,” Romanus told the Tulsa World in a 2017 interview.

Later that day, when Romanus was sitting on steps outside the school, someone from an upstairs window dumped “slime” on him.

“I’m pretty sure they thought I was a narc,” he said.

4. ‘R’ for Ridgemont.

The poolhouse scene with Damone and Stacy put “Fast Times” at risk of being stuck with an “X” rating. Footage from that scene was cut, and “Fast Times” instead got an “R” rating. A full frontal image of Damone was deemed problematic, so it was deleted.

5. Stars were born.

“Fast Times,” just like the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders,” helped juice the careers of many young actors.

Penn has won two Academy Awards. Forrest Whitaker (Jefferson in “Fast Times”) won a best actor Oscar for his work in “The Last King of Scotland.” Jennifer Jason Leigh (Stacy in “Fast Times”) earned an Academy Award nomination for her work in “The Hateful Eight.” Nicolas Cage, who made his feature film debut as a buddy of Brad in “Fast Times,” won a best actor Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas.” Cage auditioned for Brad, played by Judge Reinhold. Stoltz snared a Golden Globe nomination for “Mask.” Edwards won six SAG awards while on “ER.”

6. Could’ve been students and teachers at Ridgemont?

Heckerling has indicated Ralph Macchio of “The Outsiders” and “Karate Kid” was wanted for “Fast Times,” but he wasn’t affordable. Among actors of note who auditioned for “Fast Times” were Ally Sheedy and Meg Tilly. Fred Gwynne of “The Munsters” was envisioned for Mr. Hand before Ray Walston of “My Favorite Martian” got the gig.

7. Period piece.

O’Connor once said this about “Fast Times”: “That movie, for me, it’s a documentary if you think about it, because if anybody wants to know what the early ’80s in the San Fernando Valley or Southern California looked like, just play ‘Fast Times.’ I don’t know any movie that portrayed the high school experience in Southern California any better than that.”

O’Connor lived five miles from Sherman Oaks Galleria, the mall featured in the film.

“That movie came out when I was like 13 or 14 and it was just, like, the right movie at the right time,” he said. “We used to go to that mall, so it was surreal to be in the mall where they had just filmed the movie.”

O’Connor, who amassed a sprawling collection of “Fast Times” items, has donated the collection to the Valley Relics Museum in Van Nuys, California.

“I felt it was a crime for it to sit in boxes here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when it could be proudly displayed in the San Fernando Valley where it belongs. We’re hoping to do an exhibition with the collection sometime this year.”

8. Sounds of the ’80s

Music of the era is interwoven into “Fast Times” — and not just because some students were into the Pat Benatar look. Songs in the film include “Somebody’s Baby” (Jackson Browne), “Goodbye Goodbye” (Oingo Boingo), “We Got the Beat” (the Go Gos), “American Girl” (Tom Petty), “Kashmir” (Led Zeppelin), “Moving in Stereo” (The Cars), “Fast Times (The Best Years of Our Lives)” (Billy Squier) and a soundtrack title track by Sammy Hagar.

In a DVD audio commentary, Crowe seemed to enjoy explaining why “Kashmir” appeared in the film instead of a song from the Led Zeppelin album mentioned by Damone.

Other music connections: Nancy Wilson of the band Heart appears in the film as the blonde who laughs at Brad when he’s clad in a pirate uniform and delivering a meal. Wilson is Crowe’s spouse. Pamela Springsteen, a sister of Bruce Springsteen, appears in “Fast Times” as a cheerleader.

9. Box office?

“Fast Times,” released on the same date as “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Friday the 13th Part III,” was not among the 20 highest-grossing films of 1982. The top five money-makers that year were “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Tootsie,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Rocky III” and “Porky’s.”

Other teen-centric comedies (“Zapped!” and “The Last American Virgin”) were released just prior to “Fast Times.” Which of those is most revered? You know the answer.

10. Back to school.

Penn did such good work in “Fast Times” that he inspired chatter of perhaps there should be a follow-up Spicoli movie, according to Heckerling in DVD audio commentary. Other follow-up projects were hatched.

“The Wild Life” in 1984 was a sequel-that-wasn’t-really-a-sequel. Stoltz returned as a different character and was joined by Lea Thompson, Christopher Penn (Sean’s brother) and Rick Moranis.

A “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” TV series debuted on CBS in 1986. The only alums from the film to enlist for the TV series were teacher actors — Walston and Vincent Schiavelli. Courtney Thorne-Smith (Linda) and Patrick Dempsey (Damone) were among actors cast as students. The series lasted only seven episodes. There are times when you shouldn’t go back to school?

