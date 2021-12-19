'American Underdog:' Directors talk about shooting Kurt Warner film in Oklahoma

Here’s a Christmas gift you can appreciate while digging into a box of popcorn: You can see Oklahoma on the big screen.
The film “American Underdog” arrives in theaters Dec. 25. It explores the real-life football fairy tale of Kurt Warner, who, with the support of wife Brenda, somehow found a path from grocery store employee to two-time MVP of the National Football League.
Zachary Levi stars as the former NFL quarterback, Anna Paquin plays his wife and Dennis Quaid plays former NFL coach Dick Vermeil.
“American Underdog” was shot in and around Oklahoma City, including El Reno. The University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium was among filming sites. So was a bar off Route 66 that was spiffed up to be a doppleganger for the Wild E. Coyote bar, where Warner and his wife first met in Iowa.
Jon Erwin, who directed “American Underdog” with his brother, Andrew, said one of his favorite memories from making the film is the “real” Kurt and Brenda Warner wanted to have a last dance at Wild E. Coyote.
“That’s where they fell in love in real life, so Kurt and Brenda danced on that dance floor and it was really great to watch,” Jon said.
The Erwin brothers participated in a joint interview with the Tulsa World to talk about “American Underdog” and making the film here.
There are lots of sports stories out there. Why was this one appealing?
Jon: “We love the power of true stories — true stories that uplift and inspire. To me, this was as much of an inspirational love story as it was an underdog sports story.
“For all of us, Kurt Warner is one of the great everyman underdog characters in sports history. I think there’s the story which we all know, which is Kurt Warner’s rise from stocking groceries to being a Super Bowl champion. But the story behind that — the love story and the family story that led to that — was something that I was completely unaware of and really, really inspiring on every level.
“The idea of the whole movie is to rekindle the dreams of the audience. You see the movie and you can’t help but think about the possibility of your own dreams again. In the times we live, there is value in that. We need to be re-inspired and be convinced that our dreams are possible.”
Andrew, you were once a camera man at one of Kurt’s Super Bowls?
Andrew: “It was in 2001 in New Orleans. It was the first Super Bowl after 9-11. I just remember being on the sidelines of that game. I was working for ESPN and I was a camera man for Chris Berman and Stuart Scott for the postgame show.
“At that point, the (story) of Kurt Warner, it was already at legendary status. I just remember watching him interact with this spiky-haired, tough-as-nails Marine lady in the stands who was his beautiful wife, Brenda. And I wondered about the story behind that.
“When Jon and I sat down (we talked about how) everyone knows supermarket-to-Super Bowl, but what happened to fuel that behind the scenes? When we found the rest of that story out, we were like, ‘wow, this is an incredible movie.’ I think the audience is going to be really surprised about how much of the story they don’t know.”
Why was Oklahoma the right place to shoot the film?
Jon: “When we were setting up the movie, we filmed it right in the middle of the height of the pandemic. We were thinking, ‘where can we film this movie? How can we film this movie?’
“We just wanted a home-field advantage. We had such success with the movie ‘I Can Only Imagine’ in Oklahoma, and we felt just so warmly received and almost adopted by the state and it was such a wonderful time, and the movie was incredibly successful. We just thought ‘let’s go back to Oklahoma.’
“I love the look of Oklahoma. This movie is a love letter to middle America. Let’s go where we know people and where we feel at home, so we came to Oklahoma and the state just really had our back. The reception was incredible and everything that we had hoped. I don’t know if the movie would have gotten made otherwise. It really was an incredible sort of reception.
“We love Oklahoma and we actually shot two films back-to-back: This one and ‘The Unbreakable Boy,’ which comes out in March. The films look fantastic and the state just rallied behind us and allowed us to get these movies made in a tough set of circumstances during the pandemic.”
Andrew: “The thing we love about Oklahoma is three-fold. Number one, the support of the state government and the local government just really gives us the infrastructure to really getting the support we need. They have been very aggressive toward attracting films like ours and with Martin Scorsese and his new film.
“Secondly, the landscape of Oklahoma is so diverse. You go from the city to the countryside and pretty much any place that you end up in, Oklahoma has a really fresh look that hasn’t been seen on film.
“And I don’t think you find as good of blue-collar crews as you do anywhere else in the country as you do in Oklahoma. They are people who are hungry to work. They have a positive attitude and are really good at their job and kind of eager to prove they belong in the mix with any other place where film is booming, so we are big supporters of the state.”
Jon: “Even OSU’s lab was so helpful with just all the COVID testing and keeping us safe and getting a reduced price. So, yeah, we were helped out at several different levels by the state.”
You weren’t able to shoot in some states due to COVID, but you were able to shoot in Oklahoma?
Andrew: “Originally we were slated to film in Georgia, but when the pandemic hit we just were looking for other resources to be able to really not have to wait longer. Oklahoma came back and they were really aggressive on ‘we will help you figure out how to shoot this and do it safely.’ We went back to Lionsgate and said ‘We can do this now in Oklahoma and it’s a better look for the film.’ And as a result we made the movie and we didn’t have one COVID shutdown because of the support we got.”
Zachary Levi came to you guys about this project?
Andrew: “Zach is a longtime friend, but when we started casting the movie, we were looking at Kurt Warner’s head shots from back in the day and we were like ‘oh my gosh, Zachary Levi was born to play this role.’
“But we knew how busy he was and there wasn’t going to be an option. He and I were on a Zoom call one day talking about something completely different. And he said ‘What’s this Kurt Warner movie I keep hearing my name pitched around on?’ And I just said, ‘Zach, I know your schedule (so I) wouldn’t even pitch you.’ He said ‘Well, send me the script and let me see what I think.’ He read the script and he said ‘I’m in tears. I just fell in love with this. I have to be in this movie. Let’s make a football movie.’ So I called Jon and Kevin (Downes) and the other producers and I said ‘I just landed Zach Levi and I didn’t really mean to. He’s in.’ And at that point it just put the movie on a whole other scale.”
Having seen a screener of the movie, it feels like a Christmas release.
Jon: “I am blown away that Lionsgate is releasing this movie wide on Christmas day. I love that. That’s when I go see movies with my family. We see a lot of movies over Christmas. I just love the idea that this is a movie that the whole family can enjoy together and watch together and be inspired going into the New Year and have those conversations about impossible dreams. So I love that they are putting it out on Christmas. It’s a huge platform. I love that it is only in theaters. I love the theatrical experience. So, Christmas Day, all over the country, ‘American Underdog’ hits theaters.“
Let’s wrap up with this: How do you feel?
Jon: “I’m excited. I believe in the destiny of things, you know? I can’t believe this movie has not been made already. I can’t believe Andy and I were the ones who got to make it. What a privilege it is to tell this story. It’s so inspirational and so well-known to so many people.
“And I also just love that it is coming out at the perfect time. We need a movie that re-inspires us and rekindles our dreams. I love that. I can’t believe that it is happening and I love that the movie is coming out when it is coming out. I just think it is the perfect time for this movie and I can’t wait for people to see it on Christmas Day, and I hope families see it everywhere and are as inspired as we were when we first sat down with Kurt and Brenda and heard the story. I hope people everywhere see the possibility of their own dreams when they see the movie. I just love the timing of it. I think we need this story right now.”
Andrew: “I agree with Jon. I think places like Oklahoma, that’s our home turf. We were born and raised in the southeast and we love middle America. This is really a love letter to a classic, All-American kind of story and we like to provide a product that the whole family can enjoy together. To present it on Christmas Day when families are together, and to be able to go to the theater together and enjoy a movie that really inspires hope and dreams, I think it’s the perfect Christmas Day event.”
