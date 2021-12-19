'American Underdog:' Directors talk about shooting Kurt Warner film in Oklahoma

You weren’t able to shoot in some states due to COVID, but you were able to shoot in Oklahoma?

Andrew: “Originally we were slated to film in Georgia, but when the pandemic hit we just were looking for other resources to be able to really not have to wait longer. Oklahoma came back and they were really aggressive on ‘we will help you figure out how to shoot this and do it safely.’ We went back to Lionsgate and said ‘We can do this now in Oklahoma and it’s a better look for the film.’ And as a result we made the movie and we didn’t have one COVID shutdown because of the support we got.”

Zachary Levi came to you guys about this project?

Andrew: “Zach is a longtime friend, but when we started casting the movie, we were looking at Kurt Warner’s head shots from back in the day and we were like ‘oh my gosh, Zachary Levi was born to play this role.’