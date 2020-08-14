AMC Theatres is reopening Thursday, Aug. 20, and celebrating the company’s 100 years in business by offering tickets to movies on that one day for 1920 prices: 15 cents.
This offer will apply at AMC Southroads 20, 4923 E. 41st St., the only one of AMC’s three theaters in the area that will be open in the company’s phased reopening following five months of being closed due to the coronavirus.
Dates for AMC Tulsa Hills and AMC Owasso have not been determined.
The Southroads location is one of the company’s first 100 theaters to reopen, and it said that about 400 of its more than 600 locations would be open in time for the Sept. 3 release of the action-thriller “Tenet.”
In a press release, AMC did not say what movies would be offered on Aug. 20 for the special pricing, but it did say that due to social distancing and following health protocols, seating would be greatly reduced.
Additional details were that beginning Aug. 21, a series of retro movie titles from past years would screen at $5 prices, with concessions discounts available, and new movies would begin screening at regular admission prices.
Featured video