The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s new signature event, The Dinner Party, has star power behind it.

The star power is being provided by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard of Tulsa, who, for the fund-raiser, is donating a future evening with her in a local private home with her jazz band. Woodard recorded a video message on behalf of the event.

The Dinner Party (formerly known as Empty Bowls) is scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Cox Business Convention Center. Though Woodard is backing the venture, she is not scheduled to be at the fund-raiser. In addition to Woodard donating a future evening with her (the winner will be determined by live auction), donations include guitars autographed by Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift.

Proceeds from the event go directly to providing food to families in eastern Oklahoma. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma serves more than 400 partners and pantries in a 24-county area. Tickets are available at okfoodbank.org (click on “The Dinner Party” at the top of the page after navigating to the online site). The event will feature a nine-piece band and a three-course meal.