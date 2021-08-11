'Ailey' documentary, silent Tom Mix film among Circle Cinema offerings

Moviegoers can catch a new documentary (“Ailey”) 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Circle Cinema, where weekend programming also will include a free retro movie during a “Second Saturday Silents” film event 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

“Ailey” delves into the life of legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey. The Circle Cinema showing will include a pre-film introduction from Dr. Lester Shaw, executive director of Tulsa’s A Pocket Full of Hope with a short video from his students.

The free movie on Saturday is 1917’s “The Heart of Texas Ryan,” a silent romantic western film starring Tom Mix and Bessie Eyton and directed by E.A. Martin. It is Mix’s first feature-length film. The film was re-released in 1923 as “Single Shot Parker,” a title by which it is sometimes called when marketed on home video and DVD.

Admission is complimentary, courtesy of Hughes Lumber Company of Tulsa and Dewey. Bill Rowland will provide live accompaniment on Circle Cinema’s original 1928 pipe organ with walk-in music provided by Phil Judkins.

The Tom Mix Museum in Dewey will provide memorabilia and artifacts for the public to view at the cinema.

A Felix the Cat cartoon will be shown along with the silent film.

