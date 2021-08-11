 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Ailey' documentary, silent Tom Mix film among Circle Cinema offerings
0 Comments

'Ailey' documentary, silent Tom Mix film among Circle Cinema offerings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alvin Ailey

Ballet stars Valery Panov, left and his wife Galina Panova, right, chat with Alvin Ailey, center, in 1974. "Ailey" is a new documentary about the choreographer. AP Photo/Richard Drew

 AP Photo/Richard Drew

Moviegoers can catch a new documentary (“Ailey”) 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Circle Cinema, where weekend programming also will include a free retro movie during a “Second Saturday Silents” film event 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

“Ailey” delves into the life of legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey. The Circle Cinema showing will include a pre-film introduction from Dr. Lester Shaw, executive director of Tulsa’s A Pocket Full of Hope with a short video from his students.

The free movie on Saturday is 1917’s “The Heart of Texas Ryan,” a silent romantic western film starring Tom Mix and Bessie Eyton and directed by E.A. Martin. It is Mix’s first feature-length film. The film was re-released in 1923 as “Single Shot Parker,” a title by which it is sometimes called when marketed on home video and DVD.

Admission is complimentary, courtesy of Hughes Lumber Company of Tulsa and Dewey. Bill Rowland will provide live accompaniment on Circle Cinema’s original 1928 pipe organ with walk-in music provided by Phil Judkins.

The Tom Mix Museum in Dewey will provide memorabilia and artifacts for the public to view at the cinema.

A Felix the Cat cartoon will be shown along with the silent film.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie cast in new Wes Anderson movie

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News