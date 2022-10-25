 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Admiral Twin wrapping up 2022 season

Admiral Twin Drive-In

The Admiral Twin Drive-in will be open for one last weekend during the 2022 season.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file

The Admiral Twin Drive-In’s final weekend of the season has arrived.

The historic drive-in theater will be in operation Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, before closing for the season. “Halloween Ends” and “Smile” will be shown on the east screen. “DC Super Pets” and “Black Adam” will be shown on the west screen. Admission is $8 for ages 12-up. Admission is $4 for ages 3 through 11.

“What a great season for us,” owner Blake Smith said about a season in which the drive-in celebrated a 76th anniversary.

Among season highlights were Scary Movie Sundays in October, retro movies in September and current films like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Smith said in a news release that he looks forward to the Admiral Twin opening again in the spring of 2023.

