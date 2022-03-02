Admiral Twin opening Friday for big 2022 season

It’s outdoor movie season again.

The Admiral Twin Drive-In will open for the 2022 season Friday, March 4.

The historic drive-in (it turned 70 last year) will be open weekends only until mid-May, when movies will show seven days a week.

Prices are $8 for ages 12 and up and $4 for ages 3 thru 11.

Movies on opening weekend will include “The Batman” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” on the east screen, plus “Encanto” and “Sing 2” on the west screen. Gates open at 6:15 p.m.

A news release from the Admiral Twin said the film product looks strong in 2022 with major releases like “The Batman,” “Morbius,” “Sonic 2,” “Ambulance,” “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of

Dumbledore,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Halloween Ends.”

