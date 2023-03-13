Tulsa’s historic Admiral Twin drive-in theater is opening for the 2023 season with a special three-for-one deal Thursday, March 16. For $15 per carload, visitors can see “An Oklahoma Summer,” a short from Tanner Ray; “UHF, a 1989 shot-in-Tulsa comedy starring Weird Al Yankovic; and “Frankie in Blunderland,” written by Tulsan Marta Estirado, who passed away in 2010.

“An Oklahoma Summer” follows the story of a young man from Oklahoma who, after traveling the world and living his dream life, returns home to find that he has lost touch with all of his friends. Determined to reconnect with his community, he sets out to make new friends and rediscover the place he grew up. Along the way, he meets a diverse group of people and forms unexpected friendships, eventually falling in love with the people and the place that he once took for granted. As he navigates the ups and downs of life back home, he learns that true happiness can be found in the most unlikely of places.

Regular Admiral Twin programming will begin this weekend (Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19) with a lineup of movies that includes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” with “The Amazing Maurice.”

The Admiral Twin is launching its 72nd season, according to owner Blake Smith, who said he is in his 35th year with the Admiral Twin. The twin screens burned to the ground in 2010, but the screens were reconstructed so Tulsans could continue enjoying a drive-in theater experience.

The Admiral Twin has “guest-starred” in a film. It was a shooting location when from Francis Ford Coppola’s crafted the 1983 film “The Outsiders.”