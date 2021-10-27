 Skip to main content
Admiral Twin closing for season
Admiral Twin closing for season

  • Updated
Admiral Twin Outsiders

Moviegoers watch the film “The Outsiders” at the Admiral Twin Drive-In during the iconic drive-in theater's 75th anniversary season. The season is wrapping up Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The closing weekend of the season has arrived for the Admiral Twin Drive-In, Tulsa’s iconic drive-in movie theater.

The Admiral Twin is wrapping up a 75th anniversary season. The final movies of the season will be shown Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.

“It was a great season for us and we look forward to being back open in the spring of 2022!,” owner Blake Smith said, adding that the Admiral Twin will have a few special events during the offseason and is available for event and party rentals.

“Halloween Kills” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” are showing on the east screen. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” and “The Addams Family 2” are showing on the west screen. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and up. Ages 3 through 11 are $4. For more information, go to admiraltwindrivein.com.

