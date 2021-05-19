 Skip to main content
Admiral Twin 70th anniversary bash includes showings of 'The Outsiders'
Admirial Twin

The Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton., is celebrating a 50th anniversary. "The Outsiders" will be shown Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.

 JOSEPH RUSHMORE/For the Tulsa World

The Admiral Twin, Tulsa’s iconic drive-in, will celebrate its 70th anniversary by showing a filmed-in-Tulsa movie.

“The Outsiders,” a 1983 film based on a young adult novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, will be shown Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. The drive-in theater scenes in “The Outsiders” were shot at the Admiral Twin. Tickets are $10 per person for “The Outsiders.”

A news release said one-of-a-kind t-shirts and souvenir cups will be given to the first 250 cars through the box office Friday, May 21. The cup can be used for $1 refills in the future. “No matter what year, it will always be $1 refills,” said the news release.

A Bon Jovi concert event will be shown on one screen Saturday, May 22. Admission is $89 per vehicle with a six-person limit. Last chance tickets, if available, will be $68.

Originally a single-screen theater named the Modernaire, the drive-in was christened May 24, 1951, with a live performance by Johnnie Lee Wills’ band, a Donald Duck cartoon and the film “Oh! Susannah.” The Admiral Twin wasn’t Tulsa’s first drive-in theater, but it became Oklahoma’s first dual-screen drive-in theater when a second screen was added and the name was changed in 1955.

The Tulsa area once was blessed with many drive-ins, but the Admiral Twin is the sole survivor. A rebuild took place after the screens burned to the ground in a 2010 fire. A new screen tower, concession stand/kitchen and bathrooms were built where the old wooden structure stood.

Beginning May 28, the Admiral Twin will be open seven days a week through the summer. The Admiral Twin is located at 7355 E. Easton. For more information, go to admiraltwindrivein.com

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

