Actress from filmed-in-Tulsa movie 'Minari' wins Oscar

An actor from the filmed-in-Oklahoma movie “Minari” captured an Oscar and made history Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Yuh-Jung Youn, who played a feisty grandmother in “Minari,” won in the category of best supporting actress. She is the first Korean actor to win an Oscar.

Her triumph was announced by Shawnee-born presenter Brad Pitt, who co-co-founded Plan B Entertainment, a production company that backed "Minari."

“Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa?” she said early in her acceptance speech. “Very honored to meet you.”

“Minari” was shot in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Broken Arrow and Rose.

The freshly crowned Oscar recipient said thanked those who voted for her and said she and her “Minari” family became a family during the making of the film.

“Minari” is about an immigrant family that relocates to rural Arkansas because the father of the family wants to be a self-sufficient farmer instead of laboring in a chicken farm. Oklahoma doubled for Arkansas in the film. The move causes friction between the father and mother in the family. The father hopes to make things better by opening their home to his wife’s mother, played by the newest Academy Awards best actress recipient.