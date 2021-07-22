Actor from 'Back to the Future' films schedules Tulsa store appearance

J.J. Cohen is one of six actors to appear in all three installments of the “Back to the Future” trilogy.
Next? He’s meeting fans at a Tulsa store while on a personal appearance tour.
Cohen will be available for autographs and photographs at Impulse Creations, 8228 S. 61st St. Suite 121, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Cohen, who said “Back to the Future” was a wonderful experience, was the original choice for the Biff Tannen role, but instead played the character Skinhead (a member of Biff’s gang) in the first two films and was a member of Needles’ gang in the third film.
“Back to the Future” is still beloved. That can’t be said about every film released 36 years ago. Cohen said the film has universal themes that still apply today.
“We always root for the underdog, and George McFly is the ultimate,” he said. “And Crispin Glover is the best actor I’ve ever auditioned with and one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”
Cohen, asked at what point he knew ‘Back to the Future’ was going to be a special project, responded with this: “I was filming an episode of ‘Amazing Stories called ‘The Mission,’ directed by Steven Spielberg, and Kevin Costner was the pilot. I was the co-pilot. During a break in filming on the Universal lot, I was taking a cigarette break and Robert Zemeckis (co-writer and director of ‘Back to the Future’) drove by in his convertible, saw me and called me over ... He told me the film was fantastic when asked, and from the expression on his face, I certainly believed him!”
Cohen hit Hollywood in 1984, landing leading roles in the films “Paradise Motel” and “Secret Admirer” (which starred “The Outsiders” alum C. Thomas Howell).
Cohen gained the attention of casting directors and appeared in a number of television shows, including the sci-fi series “V,” “Baywatch,” “3rd Rock from the Sun” and two very different episodes of “Amazing Stories.”
Shortly after starring in the films “Fire with Fire,” and “The Principal,” Cohen starred in “976-EVIL,” which marked the directorial debut of Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund.
In 2000, Cohen appeared in Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous.” Two years later, Cohen left Hollywood to form his own real estate investment firm, J. Cohen Capital. Early real estate success allowed him to retire at 42, according to his bio, and he co-authored a book with Brian Tracy called “Jump-Start your Success: 23 Top Speakers Share Their Insights on Creating More Success, Wealth and Happiness.”