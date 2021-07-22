Actor from 'Back to the Future' films schedules Tulsa store appearance

J.J. Cohen is one of six actors to appear in all three installments of the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

Next? He’s meeting fans at a Tulsa store while on a personal appearance tour.

Cohen will be available for autographs and photographs at Impulse Creations, 8228 S. 61st St. Suite 121, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

Cohen, who said “Back to the Future” was a wonderful experience, was the original choice for the Biff Tannen role, but instead played the character Skinhead (a member of Biff’s gang) in the first two films and was a member of Needles’ gang in the third film.

“Back to the Future” is still beloved. That can’t be said about every film released 36 years ago. Cohen said the film has universal themes that still apply today.

“We always root for the underdog, and George McFly is the ultimate,” he said. “And Crispin Glover is the best actor I’ve ever auditioned with and one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”