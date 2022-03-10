Academy Award-nominated documentary 'Writing With Fire' coming to Circle Cinema

“Writing With Fire,” an Academy Award-nominated documentary, will be shown 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 as part of Circle Cinema’s free Indie Lens Pop-Up film series.
In a media landscape dominated by men, the journalists of India’s all-female Khabar Lahariya (“News Wave”) newspaper risk it all, including their own safety, to cover the country’s political, social and local news from a women-powered perspective. From underground network to independent media empire (now with 10 million views on their YouTube site) they defy the odds to redefine power.
A post-screening panel discussion will take place with host/moderator Gitzel Puente, Whitney Bryen (OK Watch) and Susan Cadot (OETA).