 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Academy Award-nominated documentary 'Writing With Fire' coming to Circle Cinema

  • Updated
  • 0
Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema host a free Indie Lens pop-up series.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World file

“Writing With Fire,” an Academy Award-nominated documentary, will be shown 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 as part of Circle Cinema’s free Indie Lens Pop-Up film series.

In a media landscape dominated by men, the journalists of India’s all-female Khabar Lahariya (“News Wave”) newspaper risk it all, including their own safety, to cover the country’s political, social and local news from a women-powered perspective. From underground network to independent media empire (now with 10 million views on their YouTube site) they defy the odds to redefine power.

A post-screening panel discussion will take place with host/moderator Gitzel Puente, Whitney Bryen (OK Watch) and Susan Cadot (OETA).

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Samuel L. Jackson upset he doesn't hold record for most swearing in movies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert