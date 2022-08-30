5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Jana Jae Fiddle CampJana Jae, who famously played a blue fiddle on “Hee Haw,” is hosting her annual fiddle camp and entertainment event Sept. 2-4 in Grove with events at Snider’s Camp, located one mile south and one-half mile east of Honey Creek Bridge, and daytime instruction at the Grove Civic Center, 18th and Main.

Dinner and music will be on the menu Friday evening and Saturday evening at Snider’s Camp. At 9 a.m. Sunday, musicians will gather for a gospel hour at the Civic Center. An added attraction at noon on Sunday will be an opportunity for the public to see what participants have been working on as they entertain around lunch tables.

The Grand Finale presentation of all groups participating in the weekend camp will be featured on stage at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information or to register online, visit grandlakefestivals.com or call 918-786-8896.

Outdoor showing

of ‘The Outsiders’“The Outsiders” is hitting the road.

Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum will be a guest on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the 1983 filmed-in-Tulsa motion picture is shown outdoors during a “movie night” at 7:45 p.m. at Shiver Me Timbers, 310 W. Main St. in Locust Grove.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the film. Ice chests are welcome.

Experience Khan’s wrath again

If you want to do something indoors instead of outdoors on Labor Day Weekend, Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies are teaming up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” by bringing a special director’s cut of the film to select theaters Sept. 4, Sept. 5 and Sept. 8.

Tickets can be purchased at fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. Tulsa area locations for the film are Cinemark Tulsa IMAX, 10802 E. 71st St. South; Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive; and Regal Warren Theatre Broken Arrow, 1700 W. Aspen Creek Drive.

Tulsa Punk Rock Flea MarketIt’s going to be a head-banging time 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, as the Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market takes over the Central Park Hall at Tulsa’s Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

The market features the works and wares of alternative small businesses, vendors, artists and musicians, offering vinyl, cassette tapes and CDs of punk, hardcore, metal, rock n roll, dark wave, goth, rockabilly and ska music, along with alternative clothing, accessories, patches, pins, oddities and more. Bands will be performing throughout the day. Tickets are $10. exposquare.com.

Lemon-Aid Kick-offThe annual Lemon-Aid Project encourages Tulsans of all ages to use that summertime staple of the lemonade stand to help raise funds for local charities.

This year’s Lemon-Aid Project begins with a kickoff event 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. Enjoy live music, games, arts and crafts, and — of course — lemonade, along with food and beverages from Mother Road Market shops. You can also sign up to host a Lemon-Aid stand. thelemonaidproject.org.

