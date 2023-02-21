Akdar Shrine Circus

The 77th Akdar Shrine Circus is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, at Expo Square Pavilion on the fairgrounds.

A promo for the event said the circus and the Shrine are a natural combination: Shriners are fun-loving men devoted to raising money to support their cause, and the circus is an institution designed specifically to entertain — with a bent toward children. Many Shrine Circuses include Shriners as clowns and musicians.

For tickets, go to exposquare.com.

Night Ranger

Has it really been 40 years since we learned that you can still rock in America?

Go for a stroll down Sentimental Street when Night Ranger performs Friday, Feb. 24, at Skyline Event Center.

From 1984-88, Night Ranger charted 11 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The biggest of those was “Sister Christian,” which peaked at No. 5 in 1984.

For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

Country and swing at Hard Rock

Country music artist Gary Allan will perform Friday, Feb. 24, at Hard Rock Live.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will kick off the Hard Rock’s 2023 Swing Series. The series will continue with a March 18 performance by Louis Prima Jr.

For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Magic City, NEFF book fair

For some people of a certain age, the best day of the school year was when the Scholastic Book Club pamphlets were distributed, and one was able to pore over all sorts of fascinating titles to select a few choice favorites.

Magic City Books and NEFF Brewing are getting together to recreate that sense of exciting — and to sell a good amount of merchandise — by hosting an Adult Book Fair Pop-up Shop, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave.

It’s a chance to blow one’s entire allowance on such things as posters, glitter pens, stickers, buttons, erasers and even books, as well as more mature items such as beer, wine, and hard cider.

‘L.A. Originals’

The Tri-City Collective, Fire in Little Africa and Mother Road Market will present the exclusive Tulsa premiere of the documentary “L.A. Originals,” 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The film by Estevan Oriol shows how he and fellow artist Mark Machado, aka Mister Cartoon, drew from their Chicano roots to create art that has had a large impact on street culture, hip-hop and counter-culture are worldwide. The film will feature commentary by some of the duo’s best-known clients, which include Kobe Bryant, Eminem, Michelle Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, George Lopez and Terry Crews.

The film will be followed a panel discussion, a performance from Fire in Little Africa and live graffiti art. Admission is free.