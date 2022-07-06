5 to find: Things to do this weekend

‘Celtic Throne’

Armstrong Dance, a company affiliated with the Herbert W. Armstrong College in Edmond, will bring its newest production, “Celtic Throne,” to the Tulsa PAC for two performances, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, July 6-7, in the PAC’s Williams Theatre, 110 E. Second St.

“Celtic Throne” is a show built around the sort of Irish step-dancing that “Riverdance” brought to international attention. The evening-length production tells the history of the Irish people from ancient times through the great migration to America, from the violence of “the Troubles” to a vision of a more hopeful future, set to an original score by award-winning composer Brian Byrne.

Tickets are $30-$45. tulsapac.com.

Route 66 Tilt Championship

Any pinball wizards out there?

The Route 66 Tilt Championship is scheduled July 7-10 at Magoo’s Billiards & Sports Bar, 5002 S. Memorial Drive. Registration begins 3 p.m. on opening day.

The Route 66 Tilt Championship is open to all ages and includes a main tournament, a women’s tournament and a high stakes tournament, all running concurrently, in addition to a separate three strikes tournament at noon Sunday (registration begins at 11 a.m.).

For details, go to hangarpinball.com and click on the “tournaments” tab.

Route 66 Native Arts

The Route 66 Native Arts Alliance will host two special events, a fundraising gala and an art show, July 8-9 in Catoosa.

The gala, taking place 6 p.m. July 8 at the Bella Donna Event Center, 2188 Oklahoma 167, will include a Native American fashion show, featuring traditional and contemporary creations; an auction; and recognition of Victoria Mitchell Vasquez as a Cherokee National Treasure for her ongoing efforts to support Native art. Tickets for the festival are $125, and sponsorships are available.

The Native Arts Festival will be July 9 at the Vault Gallery, 1801 Oklahoma 66. Hours for this free festival are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will feature works by a number of leading Native artists. The festival will also feature live entertainment, food trucks and other activities.

For more information: nativeartsalliance.org.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ at Outsiders House

Leatherface on greaser turf?

Brett Wagner, who played horror icon Leatherface in a 2003 remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” will be a guest at the Outsiders House Museum when the original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” film is shown 8 p.m. July 9 on the museum’s lawn. Gates open at 7 p.m. Pay in person or purchase advance tickets at stubwire.com.

The Outsiders House Museum is located at 731 N. St. Louis Ave.

Muscogee Creek Freedmen exhibit

An exhibit that spotlights Muscogee Creek Freedmen will debut with a 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, reception at the Broken Arrow Museum, 400 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibit, which will be on display through July 30, focuses on the history of the Muscogee Nation and the people known as African Creeks, or Creek Freedmen, according to a news release.

Elements of the exhibit give an account of the Civil War and life after the signing of the Treaty of 1866.

For more information about the Muscogee Creek Freedmen, go to 1866creekfreedmen.com. For more information about the museum, go to brokenarrow museum.org.

The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band and the Oklahoma Indian Territory Museum of Black Creek Freedmen are guest exhibitors for the project.

