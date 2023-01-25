5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Brick Fest Live

Heads up, Lego lovers.

Brick Fest Live will arrive Jan. 28-29 at Pepsi Exhibit Hall inside Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

See life-size models made from tens of thousands of bricks, enjoy hands-on activities and attractions assembled for family fun and meet contestants from the “Lego Masters” television show.

For tickets, go to coxcentertulsa.com.

Jaimee Harris at Mercury Lounge

Waco, Texas native Jaimee Harris is performing Friday, Jan. 27, at Mercury Lounge in advance of her forthcoming album, "Boomerang Town."

A news release said Harris’ sophomore album marks a bold step forward for the country-folk-leaning singer-songwriter. The release said it is an arresting, ambitious song-cycle that explores the generational arc of family, the stranglehold of addiction and the fragile ties that bind us together as Americans.

For tickets, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.

Unlimited movie day

Cinergy Entertainment is offering, for the first time, an unlimited movie day at all locations, including 6808 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa.

The unlimited movie day will take place Jan. 28. Cinergy is offering its Elite Rewards Members a $15 movie ticket to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes.

Additionally, guests will also receive unlimited free popcorn all day. Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free of charge. Go to cinergy.com/signup and enjoy instant perks, including Unlimited Movie Day.

Get 'Ruthless'

A dark comic musical that blends together everything from "Gypsy" to "Bad Seed," with a heaping helping of soap opera-level plot twists, "Ruthless! The Musical" is about a third-grader's lust for stardom on the Broadway stage, and how the smell of the greasepaint and the roar of the crowds can warp the mind a little — or a lot.

This independent production, produced in association with Overture Musical Theatre Training, stars Kaley Jobe, Liz Brillhart, Sam Briggs, Kymber Sage, Natalie Grace Taylor, Lindsay Powell and Sean Rooney. Kara Staiger directs, with Christy Stalcup serving as musical director.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-28, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave. Tickets are $20. eventbrite.com.

Boat, Sport and Travel Show

The annual Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show returns to the SageNet Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., with a preview night 5-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The show continues through Feb. 4.

The show features all the latest in recreational equipment, from full-scale RVs with all the comforts of home to boats of all makes and sizes. More than 100 vendors and exhibitors will be on site, offering everything from scented candles to home improvement ideas to chew toys for the family pooch.