5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Admiral Twin Halloween market

From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Admiral Twin Drive-In is hosting a Halloween market featuring featuring tarot card readings and local vendors selling spooky vintage goods and original art. Admission to the Halloween market is free.

Later that day, “Beetlejuice” and “The Corpse Bride” will be shown as part of Tim Burton Night at the Admiral Twin. Tickets (cost is $15 per carload) will be sold at the ticket booth starting one hour before showtime. The films will start after sundown.

BooHaHa

Candy will be passed out to children, and kid-friendly activities will be available when BooHaHa returns to Brookside from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22.

A parade route will start near Myers-Duren Harley Davidson, 4848 S. Peoria Ave., and end near South 33rd Street.

Kids’ zone areas will be located at Brookside Collective Park, 3737 S. Peoria Ave.; Brookside Library, 1207 E. 45th Place; Myers-Duren Harley Davidson; and Southminster Presbyterian, 3500 S. Peoria Ave.

For information, go to brooksidetheplacetobe.com or the Boohaha in Brookside Facebook page.

Jo Koy at Tulsa Theater

Comedian Jo Koy, who unleashed his memoir (“Mixed Plate”) on the world last year and starred in the film “Easter Sunday” this year, is bringing his Funny is Funny World Tour to Tulsa for a Saturday, Oct. 22 performance at Tulsa Theater.

For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.

Cat Video Fest

Cats may have nine lives, but the Cat Video Fest, the Philbrook Museum of Art’s annual celebration of feline films found on the Internet, has that beat, as the festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary this Friday, Oct. 21.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and patrons will be allowed in according the timed-entry on their tickets. Picnicking and other frivolities will follow, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m., that will feature some of the most inventive, humorous and even bizarre videos people have shared of their cats’ antics.

Admission is $12 for general admission, and those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Packages for special seating are also available. philbrook.org

Tulsa Chorale’s ‘Love Songs’

The Tulsa Chorale will open its season with a program of romantic choral works, including American composer Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Songs,” featuring texts written by his wife, Hila Plitmann, and Johannes Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Walzer” (Love Song Waltzes), a set of 18 songs specially arranged for chorus.

Interim artistic director Kim Childs will conduct the program with assistance from guest conductor Ben Spalding. The evening also will feature guest musicians Maureen O’Boyle on violin and, on piano, Cathy Venable and Roger Price.

The concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave. on the University of Tulsa campus. Tickets are $10-$25. tulsachorale.org