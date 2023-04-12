Red Dirt Film Festival

The 10th annual Red Dirt Film Festival will take place at various locales in downtown Stillwater April 13-17.

The festival will include films, live music, panels and special guests, including House of Pain music artist Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum.

More than 100 films from across the world, from short films to features and ranging across many genres, will be part of the festival. Many films will have cast and crew for Q&A sessions. In addition, several screenplays will be workshopped with actors and will be given critiques by industry professionals.

Eskimo Joe’s, 501 W. Elm, will host nighttime musical performances.

An awards ceremony is scheduled Sunday. For more information, visit reddirtfilm.com or search “Red Dirt Film” on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Wine & Film at Circle Cinema

A Wine & Film series hosted by Van the Wine Man returns Thursday, April 13, to Circle Cinema.

Explore the world of wine culture with a guided tasting of South African wines before watching the new documentary “Blind Ambition” about four sommeliers from Zimbabwe looking to compete on the world stage.

A guest will win a table for four to The Tavern’s upcoming Wine & Swine dinner. The tasting begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the film at 7 p.m.

Tickets, which include the full tasting and film, are on sale at CircleCinema.org ($12 for members; $15 for non-members).

“Wine has been made in South Africa for over 300 years but was limited and isolated until recently,” Van said in a news release. “With the end of boycotts due to apartheid and democratic elections in 1994, a surge of new winemakers joined established producers, and South Africa is now in the top 10 of wine-exporting countries. The two wines for our tasting are delicious (and affordable) examples of South African varietals and winemaking styles you are sure to enjoy.”

Learn more about Van and sign up for his email newsletter for wine events in Tulsa at VantheWineMan.com.

Celtic Rising

A fifth annual Celtic Rising celebratory fundraiser for VFW Post 577 will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the post (1109 E. Sixth St.) with activities also scheduled at Veterans Park.

Come early to see medieval armored combat with Tattershall School of Defense and stay for live music, Celtic dancers, pipers, food trucks, birds of prey and other attractions.

Daytime activities are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults are welcome upstairs at the VFW’s Centennial Lounge for Celtic Rising After Dark Ceilidh, where the music will continue.

Admission is free, but there will be two special events with fees. There will be 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. whiskey tastings hosted by connoisseur Rick Ewing. Whiskey flights are $25 in advance or $27 at the door.

Admission is $6 for Tea at Two with the Royal Court of King James V of Scotland. Sit down for a proper tea and learn tea etiquette while you are served by the queen’s ladies. All ages are welcome for tea at two.

For details, go to the event page for “A Celtic Rising 2023—Benefiting VFW 577” on Facebook.

Herbal Affair in Sand Springs

One of the surest signs of the arrival of spring in northeastern Oklahoma is the Sand Springs Herbal Affair, which will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sand Springs.

This is the 34th year for this event, which draws close to 25,000 people to find culinary and decorative herbs, as well as perennial, native and heirloom plants. The festival will also have vendors of unique arts and crafts, herbal products, gardening supplies, decorative items and more.

While there is some on-site street parking available, it might be better to park at Charles Page High School, 500 N. Adams Road, and take the free shuttle service to and from the festival.

Tulsa Auto Show

If things that go “vroom!” make your heart race, then motor on over to Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., for the Tulsa Auto Show, which will occupy the SageNet Center Friday-Sunday, April 14-16.

Among the events will be showings of the film “The Outsiders,” at the “Indoor Drive-in Movie Screen,” in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary. Also, a 1957 Chrysler Saratoga that was featured in the film will be on display.

Car enthusiasts can also check out the new models from both domestic and foreign manufacturers, take a ride in an electric car, view classic autos of the past and more.