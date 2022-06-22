5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Viva Presley Elvis is entering the building.

Circle Cinema is showing an advance screening of the new biopic “Elvis” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The screening will feature a special introduction from “Indian Elvis” Michael Loman, a Choctaw Elvis impersonator, plus trivia and prizes. You can learn more about Loman at ElvisRez.com or on Instagram (@NDNELVIS).

The new Elvis film explores the life and music of Presley (Austin Butler) seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). For tickets to the advance screening and daily screenings, go to circlecinema.org.

Bentonville Film FestivalIf you’re a film fanatic and you’re up for a road trip, the Bentonville Film Festival will take place June 22 through June 26 in Bentonville, Arkansas. A virtual festival will continue through July 3.

Opening night of the eight-year festival, chaired by Academy Award winner Geena Davis, will feature the world premiere of “The Seven Faces of Jane,” co-directed by Julian Acosta, Xan Cassavetes, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Boma Lluma, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong and Alex Takacs.

On Friday, June 24, the community will celebrate the 10th anniversary of “The Hunger Games” movies with activities that will include a Q&A with Davis and “The Hunger Games” director Nina Jacobson, plus a screening of the film at the Momentary’s outdoor theater.

The public is invited to the awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, followed by an afterparty. On Sunday, June 26, Bentonville Film Festival will wrap up with a preview of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” followed by a Q&A with author Delia Owens.

For festival tickets and information, go to bentonvillefilm.org. High school and college students can attend free by presenting a valid school ID.

‘Friday the 13th’ at Outsiders HouseThe Outsiders House Museum will become Camp Crystal Lake for a special movie event.

“Friday the 13th” will be shown Saturday, June 25 on the lawn of the Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave. Ari Lehman, who played Jason in the franchise-launching film, will be in attendance for the screening. For tickets, go to the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page or stubwire.com.

The Outsiders House Museum pays tribute to the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders” and S.E. Hinton, the author of the book that inspired the film.

On Sunday, June 26, Lehman and his band, First Jason, will perform at the Venue Shrine. For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

Starlight Band Get a start on your July Fourth celebrations with the Starlight Band, which will be presenting an evening of patriotic music titled “Americans We,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

Joining the Starlight Concert Band for this concert will be the 145th Army Band, made up of members of the Oklahoma National Guard. The band, created in 1918, is based in Oklahoma City and is sometimes known as “The Governor’s Own.”

Starlight concerts are free. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or portable chairs for seating. starlightconcerts.org. Tulsa Art Studio TourSeveral Tulsa artists and artist collectives will give an inside look at how they make art during the Tulsa Art Studio Tour, taking place Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26.

Among the artists participating this year are Otto Duecker, Carla Hefley and Linda Dunbar of Lemon Tree Fine Art; Kalup Linzy of the Queen Rose Art House; Tulsa Artist Fellow Andy Arkley; Matt Moffett; C.J. Wells of Third Street Clayworks; and three artists who are part of the West O’Main Producers Association: Skip Hill, Julia Alpert and the Black Moon Collective.

Tickets are $10 when purchased online, or $15 when purchased at one of the locations the day of the event. Tickets include a “passport” that gives one entrance to all studios, and which also includes a map of all locations.

