A PGA Championship teed off on this day in 1982 at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club. Ray Floyd led after every round and finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Lanny Wadkins.
To commemorate this day in history — and because golf is an activity people can enjoy during the pandemic — here are five golf movies to find that may give you incentive to hit the links.
‘Happy Gilmore’ (1996)
Is this Adam Sandler’s finest hour and a half?
Sandler plays a wannabe hockey player who discovers that his true talent is the ability to smash a golf ball out of sight. Unpolished and hot-tempered, he lands on the pro tour and becomes popular with the blue-collar crowd, but his path to success is complicated by the nefarious Shooter McGavin. Among the film’s highlights is Happy’s fist fight with Bob Barker.
‘Caddyshack’ (1980)
“Happy Gilmore” is the second-funniest golf movie ever made. The first is “Caddyshack.”
This really was supposed to be a movie about the caddies, then the funniest people of the era showed up on set and started ad-libbing between parties. Throw in a dancing gopher and a Kenny Loggins song, and you’ve got a comedy classic. So it’s got that going for it, which is nice.
‘Tin Cup’ (1996)
This movie and “Happy Gilmore” were released within a few months of each other in 1996. Kevin Costner plays a driving range operator who qualifies for the U.S. Open. Will he play it safely and lay up or will he try to clear the water hazard? You know the answer. Pro golfer Gary McCord trained Costner for the golf shots.
‘The Greatest Game Ever Played’ (2005)
Shia LaBeouf plays Francis Ouimet in an adaptation of the book “The Greatest Game Ever Played: Harry Vardon, Francis Ouimet and the Birth of Modern Golf.” Spoiler alert: Ouimet was the first amateur to win the U.S. Open.
‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ (2000)
Trivia question: What was Jack Lemmon’s final movie? It was this one. Matt Damon plays a golfer who needs the help of caddie Bagger Vance (Will Smith) during a scrum with golf greats Bobby Jones and Walter Hagen.
