180 films to showcase at deadCenter Film Festival

“Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is the debut film by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, drummer and leader of the band The Roots. The film documents the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival using footage of such artists as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more that has never been seen before.

“We Are the Thousand,” directed by Anita Rivaroli, follows Italian Fabio Zaffagnini, a huge fan of the Foo Fighters, as he sets out to convince Dave Grohl and the band to come to Italy and perform in his small village. To do that, he gathers 1,000 musicians together to play “Learn to Fly” and ultimately creates the biggest rock band on Earth.

Another film premiering at deadCenter is “Pause the Game,” a new documentary from OKCThunder Films, which deals with the events of March 11, 2020, the day COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic. The Thunder was preparing to play the Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City that night, until minutes before tip-off when officials were told the “pause the game” because several Jazz players had tested positive for the virus.