180 films to showcase at deadCenter Film Festival

Four films by filmmakers with strong Tulsa ties are among the 180 films that will make up the 2021 deadCenter Film Festival, which will be presented June 10-20.
The Tulsa films are:
“Ghost Dogs,” the animated short horror film by Joe Cappa and J.W. Hallford that was also selected for this year’s Sundance Film Festival
“Black Owned,” a film by Francis Lacis, Precious Alexander and Mathew Robbins, about black-owned businesses in Tulsa
“Holy Frit,” about a man who must learn how to make stained glass windows, by Justin Monroe
“The Dreams We Had,” a film by Christina Giacona and Patrick Conlon, about dancer and choreographer Maggie Boyett.
This is the 21st year for the Oklahoma City-based festival, and the second year that it will be presenting the bulk of the films online.
“DeadCenter is where creativity, community and celebration intersect to create one of the most anticipated events of the year, and we are so excited to curate unique experiences that celebrate the magic of independent film,” said Alyx Picard Davis, who took over as executive director of deadCenter Film after the retirement of Lance McDaniel at the end of the 2020 festival.
Two of the major films that will be featured this year focus on music.
“Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is the debut film by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, drummer and leader of the band The Roots. The film documents the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival using footage of such artists as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more that has never been seen before.
“We Are the Thousand,” directed by Anita Rivaroli, follows Italian Fabio Zaffagnini, a huge fan of the Foo Fighters, as he sets out to convince Dave Grohl and the band to come to Italy and perform in his small village. To do that, he gathers 1,000 musicians together to play “Learn to Fly” and ultimately creates the biggest rock band on Earth.
Another film premiering at deadCenter is “Pause the Game,” a new documentary from OKCThunder Films, which deals with the events of March 11, 2020, the day COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic. The Thunder was preparing to play the Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City that night, until minutes before tip-off when officials were told the “pause the game” because several Jazz players had tested positive for the virus.
“We are thrilled to partner with deadCenter for a fourth straight year to premiere the latest of our OKCThunder Films projects,” said Dan Mahoney, OKC Thunder VP of Broadcasting and Co-Executive producer of OKCThunder Films. “‘Pause the Game’...is told through the eyes of those who were there watching, learning, worrying, planning and making the decisions. We are honored that the deadCenter audience will be the first to see it.”
For more information, including a complete schedule of showings, panel discussions, Q&A sessions and more: deadcenterfilm.org.
