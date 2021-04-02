Mother Road pop-up shop blends science, art

The Limited Time Only Market in Shops at Mother Road Market, 1102 S. Lewis Ave., will feature the work of Tyler Thrasher, a Tulsa science-based artist, beginning Friday through May 30.

The shop, which will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, will feature merchandise that combines creativity with scientific practice, ranging from crystalized sea shells and cicadas to journals, totes and at-home experiment kits.

“As an artist and chemist, I am focused on catalyzing curiosity and making science accessible and creative,” Thrasher said. “During the pandemic, I put together a wide range of new work, ideas and resources that I am eager to share.”

Some of those ideas are on display at Philbrook Museum of Art, where Thrasher’s installation, “Gardens of the Ghosts,” is part of the museum’s landmark exhibit, “From the Limitations of Now.”

“Tyler Thrasher inspires a love of science and nature for kids and adults through his incredible, one-of-a-kind pieces of art,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, which sponsors Mother Road Market.