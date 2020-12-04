Mother Road Market offers new treats for the holidays

Mother Road Market is paying homage to the neon nostalgia of Route 66 as it celebrates the holidays with Neon Holidays, a display of lights and textures set up throughout the campus of the Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Guests can enjoy safe, no-contact photo opportunities while they eat, sip and shop at the local eateries and shops within the Market itself, and its auxiliary space, the Shops at MRM. Neon Holidays will be on display through January 2021.
Mother Road Market is at present open for business, allowed customers to shop and order food from the merchants. Interior seating has been removed out of an abundance of caution in light of the coronavirus pandemic; however, curbside delivery is available, and the facility's patio area allows for socially distanced seating.
The market has also added three new restaurants to its roster: Doctor Kustom, Farrell Bread and Da Yolk.
Doctor Kustom, which has been a staple at both the Dead Armadillo Brewery and the Market's Takeover Cafe, serves authentic Brazilian foods, such as pastels, coxinha and its always-popular picanha (steak) sandwich. Da Yolk, a graduate of the Kitchen 66 Launch Program, features breakfast and brunch items. Farrell Bread is known throughout the city for its artisan baked goods.
“These exciting food options are just in time for the holiday season for anyone wanting to try something new and fun,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, President & CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “2020 has been a difficult year for the food industry and Mother Road Market has been no exception. To be able to help three small food businesses open during this time is a huge responsibility. But we hope the mission of Mother Road Market, allowing food entrepreneurs to operate in a larger space with the support of the foundation and other food businesses, will help them succeed.”
Mother Road Market is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
