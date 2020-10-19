Morning session tickets remain for Tulsa Pop Kids drive-through event

It’s like a pop culture convention on wheels.
Afternoon session tickets are sold out, but morning session (9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.) tickets remain for a Tulsa Pop Kids live literacy drive-through event scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24 at Persimmon Hollow. The headquarters of Tulsa Pop Kids, Persimmon Hollow is located at 6927 S. 115th E Ave.
Tickets are free, but they are required. Tickets can be acquired at tulsapopkidsdrivethru.eventbrite.com.
Promoted as a safe family adventure, the event is a trip through through literary tales with live characters and lifesize props from franchises like Jurassic Park, the Avengers, Batman (including a Batmobile), Harry Potter, the Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan, Star Wars, the Nightmare Before Christmas, Legoland and others.
A similar and inaugural event earlier this year attracted more than 450 cars and almost 2,000 people. A news release said more props, characters and stories have been added for the follow-up event, which is expected to attract more than 800 vehicles and an estimated 3,500 people.
Every child will receive a free book and a kid’s meal card from Chick-fil-A.
For those who have already registered for a session and cannot attend, please cancel your ticket so others may attend.
Morning session attendees should get in line by 9 a.m. Afternoon session attendees should get in line by 1 p.m. Please enter from far westbound lane and please do not block businesses and neighborhood entrances.
Tulsa Pop Kids seeks to boost literacy through pop culture.
