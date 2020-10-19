 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning session tickets remain for Tulsa Pop Kids drive-through event

Morning session tickets remain for Tulsa Pop Kids drive-through event

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s like a pop culture convention on wheels.

Afternoon session tickets are sold out, but morning session (9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.) tickets remain for a Tulsa Pop Kids live literacy drive-through event scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24 at Persimmon Hollow. The headquarters of Tulsa Pop Kids, Persimmon Hollow is located at 6927 S. 115th E Ave.

Tickets are free, but they are required. Tickets can be acquired at tulsapopkidsdrivethru.eventbrite.com.

Promoted as a safe family adventure, the event is a trip through through literary tales with live characters and lifesize props from franchises like Jurassic Park, the Avengers, Batman (including a Batmobile), Harry Potter, the Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan, Star Wars, the Nightmare Before Christmas, Legoland and others.

A similar and inaugural event earlier this year attracted more than 450 cars and almost 2,000 people. A news release said more props, characters and stories have been added for the follow-up event, which is expected to attract more than 800 vehicles and an estimated 3,500 people.

Every child will receive a free book and a kid’s meal card from Chick-fil-A.

For those who have already registered for a session and cannot attend, please cancel your ticket so others may attend.

Morning session attendees should get in line by 9 a.m. Afternoon session attendees should get in line by 1 p.m. Please enter from far westbound lane and please do not block businesses and neighborhood entrances.

Tulsa Pop Kids seeks to boost literacy through pop culture.

A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.

Treat yourself at Tulsa's top bakeries

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Catoosa's first Cultural Festival to benefit cancer victims
Entertainment

Catoosa's first Cultural Festival to benefit cancer victims

  • Updated

The first Catoosa Art Show and Cultural Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, and will feature a show of work by Oklahoma Indigenous artists, live music, tours of the city, food trucks and more, all designed to showcase a town that stands at a unique intersection of Oklahoma history and culture.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News