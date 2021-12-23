If you haven’t quite had your fill of cookies yet this year, we’ve got more recipes to share.

After a year off from doing our annual cookie contest in 2020, we enjoyed bringing back our Tulsa World 12 Days of Cookies contest, which was sponsored by OkieSpice & Trade Co. in 2021. We hope you have had a chance to make several of these recipes with friends and family. Here’s a link to get all 12.

Here are a few runner-up entries that we thought you might enjoy.Tama Van Horn shared this recipe so that readers would get a sugar-free option for the holidays. We think that using black walnuts was an important distinction since they provide a lot of their own unique flavor.

Sugar-Free Black Walnut Cookies

Makes about 18 cookies

3/4 cup margarine

1 1/4 cups Splenda Brown Sugar Blend

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 egg

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups black walnuts

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream brown sugar, margarine and vanilla (can be done by hand).

2. Blend in egg. Combine flour and baking soda in a separate bowl.

3. Add dry mixture to wet mixture gradually. Stir in black walnuts.

4. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls on baking sheet.

5. Bake 8-10 minutes for chewy cookies or 11-13 minutes for crispy cookies.

Kelli Hill of Grove shared this festive recipe for a white chocolate-covered cookie.

Cranberry Gem Shortbread with White Chocolate Chunks

Makes 40 cookies

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups (4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 1/4 tablespoons vanilla

4 cups all-purpose flour

8 ounces (2x4-ounce bars) white chocolate

1 3/4 cups dried cranberries

1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips

Sprinkles/decorations

1. Bring unsalted butter to room temperature. In a large bowl with a hand mixer or in your stand mixer, beat your softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy (approximately 5 minutes).

2. Add vanilla and mix until fully incorporated. Then add flour in batches until the mixture has become a thick cookie dough.

3. Add in the dried cranberries (GEMS!) and chunks of white chocolate. You can use a sharp knife to cut the white chocolate bars into chunks or break them into pieces with your hands.

4. On a flat surface, lay out a large piece of wax paper and place the shortbread dough in a line in the center. Using the wax paper, wrap the cookie dough and roll it into a log shape. Cut the cookie dough log into 40 slices.

5. Lay out the cookies on a sheet pan and place them in the refrigerator to chill for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the cookie dough slices onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for about 15 minutes. Let the cookies cool completely.

6. Line a sheet pan with wax paper. Place the white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until the chocolate is smooth. Dip half of each shortbread cookie in the melted white chocolate. Scrape off any excess chocolate on the side of the bowl and place the cookies on the wax paper-lined sheet pan.

7. Sprinkle decorations on the white chocolate. Let the cookies rest on the wax paper at room temperature until the chocolate has set. Once the chocolate is firm, they are ready to enjoy!

Mary Jane Bittick, a Montereau resident, won the contest at the retirement community. They shared this recipe on behalf of Montereau.

Chocolate, Chocolate & Pecan Cookies

Makes 4-5 dozen cookies

2 sticks of butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

2 ½ cups oatmeal, blended

2 cups white flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 bag of milk chocolate chips

3 Hershey’s chocolate bars, chopped

1 ½ cups chopped pecans

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Mix butter, sugars, vanilla and eggs.

3. Blend oatmeal in blender until flour-like. Mix in oatmeal, flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

4. Then add chocolate chips, chopped candy bars and chopped pecans. Form into golf ball-sized balls.

5. Bake for 7-8 minutes, then remove from tray and cool.

Mike Kmita shared a recipe for his 93-year-old grandmother’s cookies, which he described as “number 1 on everyone’s plate.”

Ruth’s Molasses Cookies

Makes 48 cookies

1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons shortening

2 cups sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup molasses

4 1/2 cups flour (540 grams)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoons cloves

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use middle rack.

2. Prepare the dry ingredients in a bowl before you begin (flour, salt, soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves).

3. Beat shortening and sugar until very fluffy. I love using the Kitchen Aid mixer.

4. Add the eggs one at a time until each is fully incorporated. Beat on high until really fluffy.

5. Slowly add the molasses then beat on high again until really fluffy. Slowly add the mixture of dry ingredients a little at a time until all are fully incorporated. The mixture will get very thick and strain the mixer so move the speed up to allow for complete mixing. The mixture will be very thick and shiny.

6. Place a rounded tablespoon of cookie dough on baking sheets covered with parchment paper and bake for 11 to 12 minutes Cookies should be slightly raised and have a beautiful crackled top! I slide the finished cookies off the baking sheet but still on the paper onto my wooden kitchen table to cool.

OPTIONAL FROSTING

2 cups confectioner’s sugar

3 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons cream cheese

Blend above ingredients until smooth and spoon onto cooled cookies.

