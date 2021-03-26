 Skip to main content
Monster bash: Who has advantage in new 'Godzilla vs. Kong' rematch movie?
Monster bash: Who has advantage in new 'Godzilla vs. Kong' rematch movie?

Are you on Team Kong?

Or Team Godzilla?

For the first time in almost 60 years, it’s time to pick sides.

On March 31, “Godzilla vs. Kong” will be released simultaneosly to theaters and HBO Max. It’s a rematch from 1962’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” The victor in the initial battle was King Kong. Pay no attention to a once-popular myth that Godzilla won in an alternate-ending version of the movie shown in Japan. Kong won here and there.

Here’s the set-up for round two: Kong and protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. They are accompanied by Jia, an orphan with whom Kong has formed a unique and powerful bond. They unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation, instigated by unseen forces, is the beginning of a mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core.

Once upon a time, Adam Wingard was a kid who argued with friends about who would come out on top in a Kong-Godzilla fight. Now he’s directing the outcome.

“In reality, directing this film started as the perfect excuse to go revisit all the Godzilla and Kong films in sequential order,” Wingard said. “That was the first thing I did when I began talking to Legendary (Pictures) about the possibility. And that really became a huge influence in terms of my approach to this film in general. For starters, Godzilla went from being a bad guy to a good guy to a bad guy again, and I think that’s what’s cool about the evolution of both Godzilla and Kong, and what keeps the stories we tell about them new and fresh.”

Let’s break down the rematch in an attempt to figure out who might have the upper paw:

Seniority

King Kong debuted as a stop-motion animated character in 1933. Godzilla debuted as a man in a latex costume in 1954.

Advantage: Kong.

Real-world roots

Godzilla, he of the atomic breath, arrived nine years after bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The character’s skin was pocked by keloid scars, like many bombing survivors. Godzilla was a product of the nuclear age and ushered in a slew of radiation-born characters, including Spider-Man (Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider).

Advantage: Godzilla.

Filmography

Godzilla, maybe as prolific a thespian as Michael Caine, will be appearing in his 36th film (32 were made in Japan). He has starred in three times as many movies as King Kong.

Advantage: Godzilla.

Creator

Aviator, explorer and World War I hero Merian C. Cooper came up with the King Kong character and the story for the original film. The explorer character in the original film is essentially Cooper. You can read about him in “Living Dangerously: The Adventures of Merian C. Cooper, Creator of King Kong.”

Advantage: Kong.

Perry Mason appearances

The original Godzilla film was made by Toho Studios and released in Japan. Tweaked for American audiences, it was released here in 1956 as “Godzilla, King of the Monsters!” “Perry Mason” actor Raymond Burr was not in the original flick, but he was added into the American-ized version.

Advantage: Godzilla.

Social media

I posted a Twitter poll asking if folks were rooting for Godzilla or Kong. Sixty percent chose Kong.

Advantage: Kong.

Co-stars

Godzilla has been in movies alongside beasties like Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah. Meanwhile, Oklahoman and Olympic hero Jim Thorpe had an uncredited role as a New York moviegoer in the original “King Kong” flick.

Advantage: Kong. (Never pick against Thorpe.)

Offspring

“Son of Kong” was hustled into theaters the same year as “King Kong” in an attempt to cash in on 1933’s monkey-mania. In 1967, “Son of Godzilla” became the eighth entry in the Godzilla film franchise. It introduced baby Minilla, who garnered audience sympathy because, when he tried to fire up his atomic breath, he could generate only smoke rings. Minilla was surely the template for Godzooky, an alleged nephew of Godzilla who provided comic relief during a Saturday morning cartoon series in the 1970s.

Advantage: Godzilla.

Pop culture impact

In addition to the Saturday morning cartoon series listed above, Godzilla became the star of Marvel comic book series in 1977. Among stories: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D used a shrink ray to make Godzilla tiny. Aww! Blue Oyster Cult put a track titled “Godzilla” on a 1977 album and released it as a single. Charles Barkley squared off against Godzilla in a Nike commercial in the 1990s, leading to a “Saturday Night Live” parody that showed Barkley roughing up Barney the Dinosaur in a basketball game. Speaking of mismatches: If you haven’t seen the 1969 animated short “Bambi vs. Godzilla,” seek it out on YouTube. Kong, beginning in 1966, has starred in three animated series. Multiple music artists, including ABBA and Frank Zappa, have recorded King Kong songs. If not for King Kong, there never would have been a Donkey Kong video game or a professional wrestler named King Kong Bundy.

Advantage: Draw.

Pinch hitter

The first King Kong-Godzilla brawl happened because “King Kong” animator Willis H. O’Brien wanted to make a movie where Kong squared off against a giant Frankenstein’s monster. When the idea was pitched to Toho, Frankenstein’s monster was ditched and replaced by Godzilla.

Advantage: Godzilla.

Remakes

Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange and Charles Grodin starred in Dino De Laurentiis’ 1976 “King Kong” remake. Kong climbed the World Trade Center instead of the Empire State Building. Naomi Watts, Jack Black and Adrien Brody were in Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake. Both were box office hits. Critics liked the second remake better than the first. Matthew Broderick starred in 1998’s “Godzilla,” which garnered negative reviews and failed to perform well enough to spawn sequels. Another Godzilla film was unleashed in 2014 and it launched a “Monsterverse” series of films that includes “Kong: Skull Island,” “Godzilla, King of the Monsters” and the new “Godzilla vs. Kong” flick.

Advantage: Kong.

Star power

Godzilla has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. King Kong does not.

Advantage: Godzilla.

Critical acclaim

Godzilla’s trophy case includes an MTV Lifetime Achievement Award. The original “King Kong” has been ranked among the greatest films of all time by the American Film Institute. Backed by Library of Congress approval, “King Kong” was selected in 1991 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

Advantage: Kong.

Who’s your winner?

