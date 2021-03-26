Monster bash: Who has advantage in new 'Godzilla vs. Kong' rematch movie?

Are you on Team Kong?
Or Team Godzilla?
For the first time in almost 60 years, it’s time to pick sides.
On March 31, “Godzilla vs. Kong” will be released simultaneosly to theaters and HBO Max. It’s a rematch from 1962’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” The victor in the initial battle was King Kong. Pay no attention to a once-popular myth that Godzilla won in an alternate-ending version of the movie shown in Japan. Kong won here and there.
Here’s the set-up for round two: Kong and protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. They are accompanied by Jia, an orphan with whom Kong has formed a unique and powerful bond. They unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation, instigated by unseen forces, is the beginning of a mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core.
Once upon a time, Adam Wingard was a kid who argued with friends about who would come out on top in a Kong-Godzilla fight. Now he’s directing the outcome.
“In reality, directing this film started as the perfect excuse to go revisit all the Godzilla and Kong films in sequential order,” Wingard said. “That was the first thing I did when I began talking to Legendary (Pictures) about the possibility. And that really became a huge influence in terms of my approach to this film in general. For starters, Godzilla went from being a bad guy to a good guy to a bad guy again, and I think that’s what’s cool about the evolution of both Godzilla and Kong, and what keeps the stories we tell about them new and fresh.”
Let’s break down the rematch in an attempt to figure out who might have the upper paw:
Seniority
King Kong debuted as a stop-motion animated character in 1933. Godzilla debuted as a man in a latex costume in 1954.
Advantage: Kong.
Real-world roots
Godzilla, he of the atomic breath, arrived nine years after bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The character’s skin was pocked by keloid scars, like many bombing survivors. Godzilla was a product of the nuclear age and ushered in a slew of radiation-born characters, including Spider-Man (Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider).
Advantage: Godzilla.
Filmography
Godzilla, maybe as prolific a thespian as Michael Caine, will be appearing in his 36th film (32 were made in Japan). He has starred in three times as many movies as King Kong.
Advantage: Godzilla.
Creator
Aviator, explorer and World War I hero Merian C. Cooper came up with the King Kong character and the story for the original film. The explorer character in the original film is essentially Cooper. You can read about him in “Living Dangerously: The Adventures of Merian C. Cooper, Creator of King Kong.”
Advantage: Kong.
Perry Mason appearances
The original Godzilla film was made by Toho Studios and released in Japan. Tweaked for American audiences, it was released here in 1956 as “Godzilla, King of the Monsters!” “Perry Mason” actor Raymond Burr was not in the original flick, but he was added into the American-ized version.
Advantage: Godzilla.
Social media
I posted a Twitter poll asking if folks were rooting for Godzilla or Kong. Sixty percent chose Kong.
Advantage: Kong.
Co-stars
Godzilla has been in movies alongside beasties like Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah. Meanwhile, Oklahoman and Olympic hero Jim Thorpe had an uncredited role as a New York moviegoer in the original “King Kong” flick.
Advantage: Kong. (Never pick against Thorpe.)
Offspring
“Son of Kong” was hustled into theaters the same year as “King Kong” in an attempt to cash in on 1933’s monkey-mania. In 1967, “Son of Godzilla” became the eighth entry in the Godzilla film franchise. It introduced baby Minilla, who garnered audience sympathy because, when he tried to fire up his atomic breath, he could generate only smoke rings. Minilla was surely the template for Godzooky, an alleged nephew of Godzilla who provided comic relief during a Saturday morning cartoon series in the 1970s.
Advantage: Godzilla.
Pop culture impact
In addition to the Saturday morning cartoon series listed above, Godzilla became the star of Marvel comic book series in 1977. Among stories: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D used a shrink ray to make Godzilla tiny. Aww! Blue Oyster Cult put a track titled “Godzilla” on a 1977 album and released it as a single. Charles Barkley squared off against Godzilla in a Nike commercial in the 1990s, leading to a “Saturday Night Live” parody that showed Barkley roughing up Barney the Dinosaur in a basketball game. Speaking of mismatches: If you haven’t seen the 1969 animated short “Bambi vs. Godzilla,” seek it out on YouTube. Kong, beginning in 1966, has starred in three animated series. Multiple music artists, including ABBA and Frank Zappa, have recorded King Kong songs. If not for King Kong, there never would have been a Donkey Kong video game or a professional wrestler named King Kong Bundy.
Advantage: Draw.
Pinch hitter
The first King Kong-Godzilla brawl happened because “King Kong” animator Willis H. O’Brien wanted to make a movie where Kong squared off against a giant Frankenstein’s monster. When the idea was pitched to Toho, Frankenstein’s monster was ditched and replaced by Godzilla.
Advantage: Godzilla.
Remakes
Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange and Charles Grodin starred in Dino De Laurentiis’ 1976 “King Kong” remake. Kong climbed the World Trade Center instead of the Empire State Building. Naomi Watts, Jack Black and Adrien Brody were in Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake. Both were box office hits. Critics liked the second remake better than the first. Matthew Broderick starred in 1998’s “Godzilla,” which garnered negative reviews and failed to perform well enough to spawn sequels. Another Godzilla film was unleashed in 2014 and it launched a “Monsterverse” series of films that includes “Kong: Skull Island,” “Godzilla, King of the Monsters” and the new “Godzilla vs. Kong” flick.
Advantage: Kong.
Star power
Godzilla has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. King Kong does not.
Advantage: Godzilla.
Critical acclaim
Godzilla’s trophy case includes an MTV Lifetime Achievement Award. The original “King Kong” has been ranked among the greatest films of all time by the American Film Institute. Backed by Library of Congress approval, “King Kong” was selected in 1991 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.
Advantage: Kong.
Who’s your winner?
Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Follow all of our coverage here:
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County
Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reportedly adapting Oklahoma true-crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' into a movie
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
