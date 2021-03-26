Monster bash: Who has advantage in new 'Godzilla vs. Kong' rematch movie?

Are you on Team Kong?

Or Team Godzilla?

For the first time in almost 60 years, it’s time to pick sides.

On March 31, “Godzilla vs. Kong” will be released simultaneosly to theaters and HBO Max. It’s a rematch from 1962’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” The victor in the initial battle was King Kong. Pay no attention to a once-popular myth that Godzilla won in an alternate-ending version of the movie shown in Japan. Kong won here and there.

Here’s the set-up for round two: Kong and protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. They are accompanied by Jia, an orphan with whom Kong has formed a unique and powerful bond. They unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation, instigated by unseen forces, is the beginning of a mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core.

Once upon a time, Adam Wingard was a kid who argued with friends about who would come out on top in a Kong-Godzilla fight. Now he’s directing the outcome.