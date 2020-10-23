Monster bash: Circle Cinema showing restored version of 'Legend of Boggy Creek'

As underdog stories go, this one is kind of hairy.
“The Legend of Boggy Creek” is a 1972 documentary-style indy film shot in Fouke, Ark. It tells the story of the Fouke Monster, a Bigfoot-type creature. Produced and directed by Charles B. Pierce, the low-budget film bypassed Hollywood distribution to become one of the highest-grossing movies of ‘72.
Are you brave enough to watch it outdoors? A 4K restoration of the film will be shown on an outdoor screen Saturday, Oct. 24 behind Circle Cinema.
“I can’t think of a better way to see ‘The Legend of Boggy Creek’ than outside — almost made-to-order, if you will,” Pierce’s daughter, Pamula Pierce Barcelou, said.
“One of my favorite reviews, said ‘When atmosphere is everything, the atmosphere is back!,’ and what greater atmosphere (than) outside Circle Cinema on a chilly October night!”
Prior to the restoration, the only copies of the film that existed were bootlegs. Barcelou said 650 prints of the film were long ago destroyed by a fire. In years since, VHS and DVD bootleg “pan and scan” versions proliferated the market. The restored version? Barcelou said fans are comparing it to when ‘The Wizard of Oz’ goes from black and white to brilliant Technicolor.
Barcelou fielded questions in advance of the Circle Cineman showing. Tickets are $10. The G-rated film is suitable for all ages.
What were your experiences seeing “The Legend of Boggy Creek” for the first time?“Like in the film, ‘I was 7 years old when I first heard its scream. ... it scared me then, it scares me now.’ I was just a bit older, and in the third grade when I first saw the creature, while playing the part of Bessie Smith’s daughter in the film... My real mom played Bessie Smith. As I spent much time with my dad, I saw them working behind-the-scenes, so it wasn’t as scary for me. Almost 50 years later, seeing the Fouke Monster on the big screen again brought tears to my eyes!”
The movie still has many fans. Why do you think it made such a big impact?“I think the ‘true story’ of a legendary creature inhabiting the woods is what has kept people fascinated all these years,” Barcelou said, adding that it broke box office records and became a top grosser in a year of “greats.”
After naming other top films that year, Barcelou said, “Between 1972 and 1975, ‘The Legend of Boggy Creek’ grossed over $25 million. Adjusted for today’s dollars, that’s $150 million, making TLOBC the third-highest grossing documentary of all time!”
She said the movie pioneered the docu-drama format and the “folksy, raw” depiction of events surrounding Fouke Monster sightings “are just the ticket to keep fans coming back time after time again.” She said many people who had encountered the creature were used in the film.
Fouke Monster: Real or not real?“Real. Fouke Monster sightings continue to this day!”
You’re happy to be bringing a restored version to movie screens?
“The restoration/remaster seems fated, and while I never envisioned I’d be the one to bring it back, watching the film again on the big screen in all its independent-film glory is so deeply fulfilling. It’s been extremely gratifying to deliver such a spectacularly beautiful print to the legions of TLOBC fans who’ve been so patient in their wait! I receive letters every day from fans who tell me how much the film means to them, where they originally saw it, and how much they appreciate finally being able to see and hear their film favorite once again. I’m told The George Eastman Museum and Audio Mechanics have achieved one of the greatest film restorations/remasters in history, and it’s like watching ‘The Legend of Boggy Creek’ again for the first time!”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!