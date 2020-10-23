Monster bash: Circle Cinema showing restored version of 'Legend of Boggy Creek'

“The restoration/remaster seems fated, and while I never envisioned I’d be the one to bring it back, watching the film again on the big screen in all its independent-film glory is so deeply fulfilling. It’s been extremely gratifying to deliver such a spectacularly beautiful print to the legions of TLOBC fans who’ve been so patient in their wait! I receive letters every day from fans who tell me how much the film means to them, where they originally saw it, and how much they appreciate finally being able to see and hear their film favorite once again. I’m told The George Eastman Museum and Audio Mechanics have achieved one of the greatest film restorations/remasters in history, and it’s like watching ‘The Legend of Boggy Creek’ again for the first time!”