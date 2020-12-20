Monroe school mural project brings core values to colorful life

Among the many things the educators at Tulsa’s Monroe Demonstration Academy try to instill in their students is a quintet of core values.
When students are able to return to the school in early 2021, they will be greeted by physical representation of these values — Empowerment, Community, Respect, Responsibility and Excellence — in murals by Oklahoma artists that will adorn the school’s walls.
The first mural, 10-foot by 10-foot image on the theme of “Empowerment” by Oklahoma City artist Lucinda Jones, was completed last week. Tulsa artist Alexander Tamahn spent last week putting the finishing touches on the 8-foot by 24-foot mural he is creating to embody the concept of “Community.”
Two of the remaining murals — “Responsibility” by Melody Allen and “Excellence” by Gabriel Rojas — will be created during January, as the school wants to limit access to the building as much as possible, out of an abundance of caution in these pandemic times.
An artist for the final mural, “Respect,” has yet to be selected.
Robert Kaiser, interim principal for Monroe Demonstration Academy, said the idea for the project was to find a way to bring a sense of life to the often impersonal walls of a school building.
“We knew, at the time, that we didn’t have any real imagery within our building that was truly reflective of our students, families and community and we wanted to try and change that,” he said.
Tulsa Public Schools worked with Arts Alliance Tulsa to put out a call for artists in September. Once artists were selected, virtual meetings were held with members of the Monroe community — students, educators and parents — so that the artists could gain additional insights, perspectives and ideas for the final design of the mural.
A grant from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation provided the artists selected for the project with a $1,500 stipend, as well as with all materials they would need to create their murals.
“This entire project is a unique collaborative gift to our community, and we couldn’t be more humbled by the opportunity to participate in it,” said Todd Cunningham, Arts Alliance Tulsa Executive Director.
The professional soccer team FC Tulsa, which has worked with students from Monroe as part of its work with the Tulsa Dream Center, also contributed to the project.
“To be involved in bettering our community through projects like this is our responsibility as Tulsa’s pro sports team and is built into the DNA of FC Tulsa,” said FC Tulsa president James Cannon.
Artist Tamahn, whose murals adorn numerous public areas around Tulsa, including ahha Tulsa, Living Arts of Tulsa’s Dia de los Muertos project, and Fulton Street Books & Coffee, said the meeting with Monroe community members was a real inspiration.
“I have not experienced a school community like this, where everyone was so invested and engaged in working toward the betterment of the whole community,” Tamahn said. “They want to make sure everyone has an equal seat at the table. It was obvious from the start that everyone was on the same wavelength, and that they had given a lot of serious thought about what their community was, and how they wanted that to be expressed.”
For Tamahn, one aspect of Monroe that was of particular import for him was the school’s programs for students with special needs. Tamahm’s brother has special needs, and he recalled his mother’s efforts to find programs that would allow him not only to be educated, but to thrive.
“So I sort of zeroed in on that,” he said. “I wanted to show how community includes us all, even those who historically have been overlooked and essentially rendered voiceless.”
Conversely, he said, “There are seven different languages represented in the Monroe community, including American Sign Language, and so I incorporate words from all those languages into the work.”
For artist Jones, this is only her second time to create a mural, but she was drawn to the project because one of the main purposes of her art is to present young people with positive images.
“Empowerment, to me, is something that starts within you,” she said. “If you don’t realize that the real power comes from your own self, then you don’t the confidence you need to succeed at whatever it is you attempt.”
Jones’ mural centers around two young people presented in profile, whose hands hold up a globe. Gears represent the concept of knowledge as power, and vividly colored panels are highlighted by words designed to encourage and uplift.
“I am so thankful for all of the hard work from our amazing teacher leaders, students, families, and artists who together, worked to bring these ideas to life,” Kaiser said. “These images will live forever within our building thanks to our amazing school community.”
