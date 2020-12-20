Monroe school mural project brings core values to colorful life

“I have not experienced a school community like this, where everyone was so invested and engaged in working toward the betterment of the whole community,” Tamahn said. “They want to make sure everyone has an equal seat at the table. It was obvious from the start that everyone was on the same wavelength, and that they had given a lot of serious thought about what their community was, and how they wanted that to be expressed.”

For Tamahn, one aspect of Monroe that was of particular import for him was the school’s programs for students with special needs. Tamahm’s brother has special needs, and he recalled his mother’s efforts to find programs that would allow him not only to be educated, but to thrive.

“So I sort of zeroed in on that,” he said. “I wanted to show how community includes us all, even those who historically have been overlooked and essentially rendered voiceless.”

Conversely, he said, “There are seven different languages represented in the Monroe community, including American Sign Language, and so I incorporate words from all those languages into the work.”

For artist Jones, this is only her second time to create a mural, but she was drawn to the project because one of the main purposes of her art is to present young people with positive images.