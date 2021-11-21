Mom USA? Let's catch up with former Miss USA Olivia Jordan before 2021 pageant in Tulsa

Olivia Jordan, the only Miss Oklahoma ever to hold the title of Miss USA, feels like her year as Miss USA prepped her for a new gig: Mom.
The 2021 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageant competitions — and related activities — will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Nov. 29 inside Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino Resort.
Oklahoma has crowned one winner in each pageant: Jordan, a Bishop Kelley alum from Tulsa, captured the Miss USA title in 2015. Allison Brown of Edmond was named Miss Teen USA in 1986.
Because the pageants are coming to Jordan’s backyard, the timing seemed right to catch up with the homegrown Miss USA. Jordan moved back to Tulsa this year and became a mom when baby girl Lola (named after a great-grandmother) entered the world Sept. 13.
Jordan described motherhood as great. Asked what she has learned from mommy experiences so far, she said, “This is a whole new level of exhaustion and powering through. I do think in a weird way that my Miss USA year was good training for this because I realized you could survive on little to no sleep. You can keep going when you love what you’re doing. So that’s been fun and challenging to revisit that sort of no sleep, but you love it and you just keep moving forward.”
Jordan will not be involved with the 2021 pageants in any official capacity. She said the organization reached out to her about the possibility of judging.
“But I just haven’t navigated leaving our little Lola yet,” she said. “Those judging roles can be really long days of interviews and things, so I just wasn’t confident that I could leave her for days.”
Mom duties supersede pageant duties.
“But I will be there,” Jordan said. “I may even pop by rehearsal. But I’m so excited that they’re going to be here. I can’t even believe it.”
Meeting her husband
It was a hike, sort of, that put a globetrotting former Miss USA on a path back to Tulsa.
Jordan, an actress, was hiking in Los Angeles following an audition. She chanced upon another actress who had attended the same audition. They had a “how did it go?” conversation.
The other actress was hiking with a friend. Introductions were made. In hindsight, the introduction could have been, “Olivia, here’s your future husband.”
Jordan and English actor Jay Hector met for the first time that day. They struck up a relationship and, in 2018, they appeared together in an episode of the television series “Hawaii Five-0.”
“Jay had actually been on ‘Hawaii Five-O’ several years prior and it had been long enough that they could bring him back as a new character,” Jordan said. “So he kind of brought me into the fold and I got to be his girlfriend in an episode.”
According to episode credits, their characters were named simply “boyfriend” and “girlfriend.” They got engaged shortly afterward and, in 2019, they were married in Palm Springs, California.
Small world? Jordan’s real name is Olivia Thomas. She changed her name for her acting career because a different actress had first dibs on Olivia Thomas. That Olivia Thomas’ list of credits show that she was in a 2014 British film, “Emulsion.” Also in the cast: The man who married Tulsa’s Olivia Thomas and moved with her to Tulsa.
Husband and wife continue to pursue acting roles, albeit from middle America.
“Just with everything going on, we have shifted to doing a lot more of our work remotely. Auditions are all digital now, or at least casting directors are open to digital auditions now in ways that they weren’t before. We just realized that with a baby on the way that this would be a good time to be closer to some family.”
Hector hails from overseas, so...
“From Oklahoma, at least we could be one flight from L.A. and Atlanta,” Jordan said. “And there are a lot of film and big opportunities coming here, too.”
Though the new parents are busy with Lola, they find things they can do for enjoyment. They go on walks with Lola and Milo (their dog) and they love Gathering Place, Tulsa’s award-winning park on the shores of the Arkansas River.
“This is a little slow chapter and I’m hoping in the new year I’m going to be diving back into the acting world and getting back out there more,” Jordan said. “But we’re trying to enjoy this little moment.”
Memorable moments
Jordan wasn’t “only” Miss USA. She finished as second runner-up in the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. It was the pageant with the infamous ending.
Host Steve Harvey initially announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, had been chosen Miss Universe. Then Harvey apologetically said a mistake had been made and it was Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, who was the actual winner.
Jordan, only a few feet away, put her hand over her mouth in disbelief.
Fourteen months later came a been there, done that moment.
At the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced “La La Land” as a Best Picture recipient. Representatives of the film began making acceptance speeches before it was announced that “Moonlight” was the actual winner.
Jordan said actor Ryan Gosling, standing on stage at the Oscars, reacted with the same face that she made when she was on stage for the Miss Universe error. The experience was uncomfortable: “Like you’re happy for one person, but you’re sad for the other for what they just went through. You don’t know how to feel and you want to get off stage, but the cameras are still rolling.”
When the Oscars glitch happened, Jordan said she felt relieved because it put in perspective that human errors happen “and we move on.”
Jordan did a lot of moving on during her reign as Miss USA. She said she had to always be available. She didn’t necessarily have a packed schedule every day, but, at any time, she might get a “we need you at his location in an hour” phone call. She became skilled at doing her makeup and fixing her hair ASAP.
Jordan, asked about the coolest event she attended as Miss USA, said it was a highlight to meet Oprah Winfrey at a premiere for “Belief,” which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Prior to the encounter, Jordan had made a habit of listening to Winfrey’s meditations every morning.
“It was a very surreal, full circle moment to be able to thank her in person for my daily meditation and for helping me be in the right head space,” Jordan said.
Jordan also said she had a big fan-girl moment when, during her first week as Miss USA, she met Martha Stewart at a red carpet event.
Jordan nutshelled her Miss USA experiences by saying this: “It was so many things all at once. It was one of the greatest blessings and challenges that I have had in my life and it was an honor to get to represent Oklahoma and then get to represent the U.S. on an international stage. It’s very surreal to look back and think that that was a chapter of my life. I still do feel really lucky that that was part of my journey.”
Jordan’s place in history is secure as the first Oklahoman to be crowned Miss USA. She wouldn’t mind some company: “I would love to see another Oklahoman take the title.”
Featured video: