Mom USA? Let's catch up with former Miss USA Olivia Jordan before 2021 pageant in Tulsa

When the Oscars glitch happened, Jordan said she felt relieved because it put in perspective that human errors happen “and we move on.”

Jordan did a lot of moving on during her reign as Miss USA. She said she had to always be available. She didn’t necessarily have a packed schedule every day, but, at any time, she might get a “we need you at his location in an hour” phone call. She became skilled at doing her makeup and fixing her hair ASAP.

Jordan, asked about the coolest event she attended as Miss USA, said it was a highlight to meet Oprah Winfrey at a premiere for “Belief,” which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Prior to the encounter, Jordan had made a habit of listening to Winfrey’s meditations every morning.

“It was a very surreal, full circle moment to be able to thank her in person for my daily meditation and for helping me be in the right head space,” Jordan said.

Jordan also said she had a big fan-girl moment when, during her first week as Miss USA, she met Martha Stewart at a red carpet event.